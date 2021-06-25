scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
‘Misogyny on display’, say netizens after installation of 26 ft Marilyn Monroe statue in US

The 'Forever Marilyn' statue by late artist Seward Johnson received flak for being 'hyper-sexualised'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 8:00:59 pm
marilyn monroe statueForever Marilyn statue installed at a public site at Palm Springs. (Source: Reuters)

Despite multiple protests, a huge Marilyn Monroe sculpture has been installed on a public site near Palm Springs Art Museum in California.

The ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue by late artist Seward Johnson received flak for being ‘hyper-sexualised’ — it displays the actor with her white dress flying above her waist, exposing her underwear. Protestors have dubbed the sculpture #MeTooMarilyn.

The placement was opposed by the museum’s directors as well as activist groups like CReMa (the Committee to Relocate Marilyn) and the Women’s March LA, reports CNN. A petition was also reportedly started by an activist group who said Monroe “wanted to be taken seriously as an artist and not just a sexual icon”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The statue was brought to Palm Springs by a city-funded tourism agency under the pretext that it boosted tourism immensely, as per reports.

Also Read |How world’s tallest statue in Mumbai ran into controversy

Netizens also reacted against the statue for showcasing ‘misogyny in the centre of the town’ with the hashtag #metoomarilyn. Here’s what they said:

Other times Forever Marilyn invited controversy 

The Forever Marilyn statue had been put on display in the past at various other locations across the US as well as Australia. It sparked controversy in 2018 when it was displayed at Latham Park in Stamford, Connecticut. The 26 ft-statue was criticised for flashing underwear at a location across the street from a church.

Earlier, the statue was vandalised thrice in August and September 2011. Red paint was also splashed down her right leg in the same year. “In our society, we have little room for sexually expressive images,” Jon Pounds, executive director of the Chicago Public Arts Group, was quoted as saying by Chicago Tribune that year.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
