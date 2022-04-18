scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read

You will have to scuba dive or snorkel to reach this underwater museum in the middle of Mediterranean sea

The sculptures in the museum, which were lowered underwater using a crane, are made with inert pH neutral materials that attract marine life, meaning that each sculpture will, in time, be covered in marine biomass.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 6:20:54 pm
underwater museumThe Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa (MUSAN) opened to the public in August 2021 with 93 sculptures by artist Jason DeCaires Taylor. (Photo: Musan_ayianapa/ Instagram)

Located 200 metres off the coast of Ayia Napa in a resort town in southeastern Cypus is a museum that beats all other museums you may have visited so far — simply because of its location. Submerged underwater, it is the first of its kind in the Mediterranean sea.

The Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa (MUSAN) opened to the public in August 2021 with 93 sculptures by artist Jason DeCaires Taylor. The museum is aimed to resemble an underwater forest, and the installation explores the relationship between man and nature while spreading a poignant message about climate crisis and the need for immediate action to save marine life.

The museum took a hefty $1.1 million to bring to life and is a joint collaboration between the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, the Ayia Napa municipality, and the Ministry of Tourism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MUSAN (@musan_ayianapa) 

The sculptures, which were lowered underwater using a crane, have been made with inert pH neutral materials that attract marine life, meaning that each sculpture will, in time, be covered in marine biomass, accentuating its artistic appeal even further.

ALSO READ |From Guggenheim Bilbao to Museo Tamayo, some awe-inspiring museums from around the world

“The creative objective is to create a seamless link between the land and the ocean, combining two disparate wonders, one created by man and one designed by nature. To develop a portal to the underwater realm that offers visitors ephemeral encounters with the natural beauty beneath the water’s surface, delivering an otherworldly experience that illustrates the connectivity of man with nature, a hybrid organic form in harmony with its surroundings,” reads Musan’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MUSAN (@musan_ayianapa) 

About the installation, the website states: “A collection of submarine figurative sculptures dispersed amongst a series of sculpted organic trees and subterranean plants will create the world’s first underwater forest. A symbol to enhance the story of Ayia Napa’s newly created Marine Protected Zone, whilst acknowledging the deforestation practices of the past.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some of the sculptures include huge trees with some elements floating on the surface of the water, whimsical characters, and children playing with cameras.

The museum’s physical entry point is on the Pernara beach with a pathway that leads to a floating platform from which people can descent down to the submerged sculptures.

While the museum is free to visit, it can only be accessed via registered dive centers on the local beach. Snorkelers are also welcome to visit. You can find more information on musan.com.cy/en/home.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

church, catholic church, jesus, jesus christ, devotees, easter, easter sunday, happy easter, happy easter 2022, celebration, Christian, holy festival, indian express news
Easter 2022: What celebrations looked like in parts of the country

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 18: Latest News

Advertisement