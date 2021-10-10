Exhibition showcases veteran abstractionist Prabhakar Kolte’s work

A solo exhibition of veteran abstract artist Prabhakar Kolte that includes portraits and still life works from his early career began here on Saturday.

The exhibition, titled “The Mind’s Eye”, is organised by Treasure Art Gallery and curated by writer-art critic Uma Nair. It showcases Kolte’s 60 paintings along with three installations.

According to the gallery, the exhibition includes paintings made during Kolte’s formative years and “the mature works made during and after realizing the hallmark art lingua that established his position in the modern art discourse”.

Kolte, who received his diploma from Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai in 1968 and taught there between 1972 and 1974, has a number of solo shows to his credit. He is also the recipient of ‘Druga Bhagwat Award’ for his Book “From Art to Art” – a compilation of various articles on art, in 2010.

“I have been practicing my way of painting and it will continue till my last breath. For me painting is my passion, it’s my breath and life. I am really glad to showcase my diverse practice with the official launch of Treasure Art Gallery in Delhi,” Kolte said in a statement.

Widely recognised as one of the pioneers of Indian Abstract Expressionism, Kolte has carried forward his unique abstract language for over five decades with innovations, experiments and changes in it.

“The Kolte solo show has stellar works of art and they range over a period of time while most belong to the past 10 years. Amongst canvases and works on paper and drawings are three intriguing installations that add to Kolte’s repertoire of creativity,” Nair said.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 10.

