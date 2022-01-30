Exhibition of cartoonist Shreyas Navare’s works in Bengaluru from Jan 31

‘America in Cartoons: From Bill to Biden’, an exhibition of 101 cartoons and caricatures drawn by New York City-based cartoonist Shreyas Navare, spanning five US Presidents from 1998 to 2022, will begin in Bengaluru from Monday.

The exhibition is being organised by Indian Institute of Cartoonists at the city’s Indian Cartoon Gallery from January 31 – February 12.

Navare is also a Co-Founder & CEO of Ladderworks Publishing. As the Editorial Cartoonist for the Hindustan Times (2007-18), he has covered several elections in India and the US. HarperCollins has published two books of his cartoons, with the foreword for the first book penned by the 11th President of India, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, a release said.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising 'AMERICA IN CARTOONS, FROM BILL TO BIDEN' an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures by Newyork based cartoonist #shreyasnavare from 31st January to 12th February, 2022, at the Indian Cartoon Gallery.

He has held many international cartoon exhibitions and some of his original artworks are part of the collection of the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C, it said.

Navare is a WCFIA Fellow on International Affairs from Harvard University, and holds an MBA from IIT Bombay. In the US, he has served on the board of Arts Connect International and as a co-chair of the 2016 pan-Harvard LGBTQ Conference.

According to the release, the earliest cartoons are from his high school days, followed by those published in various leading news papers in India.

This exhibition also includes artworks from Navare’s travels across various US states for his coverage of the 2012 and 2016 US Presidential Elections through the eyes of a cartoonist, it said, adding that, this is his fourth solo cartoon exhibition at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Bengaluru, with the previous three being held in 2010, 2013, and 2017.

