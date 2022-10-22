scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Exhibition aims to revive artisanal pottery in India

Works by Ela Mukherjee and Shruti Bansal from Delhi, Abhay B Pandit and Neha Kuchadkar from Mumbai, K Gukanraj from Chennai, Shitanshu G Maurya from Kolkata and Shirley Bhatnagar from Dehradun make up for one part of the show.

The exhibition, a collaboration between the Charles Wallace India Trust and the British Council, also explores the fostering of a creative dialogue between design institutions in India and the UK. (Source: British Council India/Instagram)

A collective exhibition featuring seven ceramic artists here aims to revive the fading art form of artisanal pottery and take it to global audiences.

Organised at the British Council as part of the ‘India/UK Together, Season of Culture‘ programme, the exhibition, ‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, brings together Indian and UK artists and arts organisations to co-develop and collaborate on projects which explore new futures for the craft in India.

The second part showcases collaborative works by the Design Innovation and Craft Resource Centre, CEPT University from Ahmedabad and British Ceramics Biennale in Gundiyali, Gujarat; Indian Institute of Craft and Design from Jaipur and West Dean College of Arts and Conservation in Baswa, Rajasthan.

The exhibition, a collaboration between the Charles Wallace India Trust and the British Council, also explores the fostering of a creative dialogue between design institutions in India and the UK.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council said that the exhibition serves as a platform for providing networks and opportunities for emerging artists in India and UK.

“The exhibition explores contemporary ceramics and traditional design and brings together emerging and mid-career Indian artists. It also highlights the creative dialogue between design institutions in India and the United Kingdom, which has resulted in innovative solutions that support the revival of artisanal pottery for sustainable livelihoods,” Kennedy told PTI.

 

Marking India’s 75th year of independence, the Season of Culture will see a vast programme of creative collaboration, education and cultural exchange take place online, and in cities across both countries.

“Working with a number of partners and institutions in the field of arts, education and english, the British Council is developing a programme of cultural activity which will bring together people in both countries, raise awareness around key real-world issues, and strengthen and celebrate the UK and India’s educational and cultural ties,” the British Council said in a statement.

‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’ will come to a close on November 29.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:30:31 pm
