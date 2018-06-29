Exhibition celebrates Michael Jackson as the cultural inspirer

National Portrait Gallery opens up an exhibition called Michael Jackson: On The Wall. (Source: Facebook/NationalPortraitGallery) National Portrait Gallery opens up an exhibition called Michael Jackson: On The Wall. (Source: Facebook/NationalPortraitGallery)

Global icon Michael Jackson on whom an exhibition, which opened Thursday in Londons National Portrait Gallery recreates the star singers influence on some of the leading names in contemporary art. “Michael Jackson: On The Wall” opened on the day his 89-year-old father Joe Jackson, died following a battle with cancer. Joe, ironically, died two days after the death anniversary of his son, who died in 2009. “Michael Jackson is one of the most influential cultural figures to come out of the 20th century and his legacy continues into the 21st century,” the gallery said.

“His significance is widely acknowledged when it comes to music, music videos, dance, choreography and fashion, but “his considerable influence on contemporary art is an untold story”. From Andy Warhol and Isa Genzken to David Hammons and Glenn Ligon, Jackson has been an inspiration for an extraordinary array of leading artists.

“Michael Jackson: On the Wall” will bring together the works of over 40 of these artists, drawn from public and private collections around the world, including new works made especially for the exhibition. It has been curated by Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, and will conclude on August 29, on what would have been Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday.

“All the artists included — despite coming from different generations and parts of the world, and employing a range of media — are fascinated by what Jackson represented and what he invented,” said Cullinan. He further elaborated “It is rare that there is something new to say about someone so famous, but here that is the case,”.

