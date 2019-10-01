Everyone’s Mahatma

Vivek Vilasini

In 2003, I was making granite features for a UK-based designer, and as part of my work, I visited a quarry near the small town of Attur in Tamil Nadu. It was quite late at night and I needed to find a hotel to spend the night in. I was directed to head towards the Gandhi statue in Attur, behind which, I was told, is the hotel. I reached the statue, which looked like that of a white man, holding a book and walking. It actually looked like Groucho Marx. Later, I saw a statue of Ambedkar that looked like Rajiv Gandhi. It got me thinking about how many statues there are of Gandhi and Ambedkar, which look like other people. I recalled Gandhi statues from my hometown Kochi, which looked nothing like Gandhi, and others that I had seen in other parts of the country.

Then there was this one statue that I saw in Bangalore, which seemed to be stuck to the ground. The statue had actually existed before the road, so when the road was built, they ended up covering his feet. So this statue of a man, who was known for walking everywhere, depicted him as being stuck in one place.

Another statue I saw was on the roof of a building, behind the house that I lived in while in Bangalore. This house belongs to a guy who makes and sell statues. On the roof, he had placed Gandhi’s statue, along with one of Tirupati Balaji and a white man sitting naked on a commode. It was strange and funny.

There are a couple of questions that I wished to explore when I began photographing Gandhi’s statues. One is how much of the images of Gandhi in the public space do we accept as Gandhi? The other is how much of Gandhi’s philosophy is appropriated and ends up not resembling what he had said. You see something similar in his images in the public space as well. I’ve seen a Gandhi statue that looked like LK Advani, whose politics is very different. Everyone has their own use for Gandhi, and I thought that these various images of Gandhi, which don’t look like him, speak of that.

I also did a series of works in which I’ve projected onto my face the faces of people who have influenced me and my outlook on life. One such important influence is Gandhi. The projection is done in such a way that one eye of mine overlaps with one of Gandhi’s eyes, so it’s like I’m seeing the world through his perspective.