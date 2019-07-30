European artist Flora Borsi accuses Judgementall Hai Kya makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been mired in controversies even since it has hit the theatres. The latest accusation comes from European artist Flora Borsi, who has censured the makers of plagiarising her work for the poster of the film. The incident follows Ranaut’s altercation with a journalist at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month.

The artist took to Facebook to call out the the production house for using her work without taking any prior permission. “It’s a famous Bollywood movie poster called Judgementall Hai Kya. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work”, she wrote.

A look at her work reveals the visual artist’s unique style in which she combines animal and human forms. In her series ‘Animeyed’, she has matched the model’s hairstyle, makeup, and even eye colour to the characteristics of the animal portrayed. The series features animals like cat, dove, blowfish, goldfish, snake and hare.

People came out in support of the Hungarian artist, and even described it as “utter shame”.

Dear @ektakapoorworld @KanganaTeam, it’s a humble request to both of you check entire teams work. In your latest movie #judgementalhainkya doing good business, but its utter shame to steal another photographer’s work without seeking her permission.

pic courtesy @FloraBorsi pic.twitter.com/Y8l8Tpr4zZ — Subinoy Das (@dsubinoy) July 29, 2019

The makers of the movie are yet to issue a statement on the allegations.