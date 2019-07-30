Toggle Menu
European artist Flora Borsi accuses Judgementall Hai Kya makers of plagiarism

The artist took to Facebook to call out the production house for not taking any permission before using her work.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya released last friday.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been mired in controversies even since it has hit the theatres. The latest accusation comes from European artist Flora Borsi, who has censured the makers of plagiarising her work for the poster of the film. The incident follows Ranaut’s altercation with a journalist at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month.

The artist took to Facebook to call out the the production house for using her work without taking any prior permission. “It’s a famous Bollywood movie poster called Judgementall Hai Kya. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work”, she wrote.

A look at her work reveals the visual artist’s unique style in which she combines animal and human forms. In her series ‘Animeyed’, she has matched the model’s hairstyle, makeup, and even eye colour to the characteristics of the animal portrayed. The series features animals like cat, dove, blowfish, goldfish, snake and hare.

People came out in support of the Hungarian artist, and even described it as “utter shame”.

The makers of the movie are yet to issue a statement on the allegations.

