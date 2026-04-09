Inside Emraan Hashmi’s Rs 16 crore minimalist Bandra apartment featuring neutral tones and a modern aesthetic: ‘Whites and off-whites are often associated with…’

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A well-designed home is not just about visual appeal; it can also shape mood, productivity, relaxation, and even relationships. A glimpse into Haq actor Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai residence offers an interesting example of how interiors can reflect a sense of calm and intentional living.
As reported by GQ India, the actor lives in a thoughtfully designed Bandra apartment with his wife, Parveen Shahani Hashmi, and their son, Ayaan. Estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore, the home is located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, also home to several other film personalities.
The apartment follows a minimalistic design approach, with a soothing colour palette dominated by white, beige, and brown tones. The interiors feature modern, comfortable wooden furniture, along with carefully chosen accent pieces and chandeliers that add character without overwhelming the space. Beyond aesthetics, the home features functional elements, including a separate workout area and a massive library, suggesting a balance between physical well-being and intellectual engagement.
Adding to this is a spacious balcony that opens onto sweeping city views, creating a sense of openness and connection to the outside environment. Altogether, these elements point to a home that is not just luxurious but also designed with comfort, routine, and personal interests in mind. To understand how such choices may impact mental well-being in everyday life, we spoke with an expert.
“Neutral colour palettes such as white, beige, and brown tend to create a psychologically grounding and regulating environment,” says Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com. From a cognitive processing perspective, these tones are low in visual complexity, which reduces sensory load on the brain and allows the nervous system to shift out of a hyperaroused state, she explains.
“Whites and off-whites are often associated with openness and clarity, which can promote a sense of mental spaciousness, though excessive starkness may feel clinical if not balanced,” adds Khangarot. Beige and warm browns, on the other hand, are linked to natural elements and can evoke feelings of safety, stability, and familiarity — key components in lowering cortisol levels and perceived stress.
She states, “From an environmental psychology lens, such palettes also act as a neutral backdrop, allowing individuals to project their identity onto a space without overstimulation. This balance between calm and personalisation supports emotional regulation, improves focus, and fosters a steady, predictable atmosphere conducive to overall well-being.”
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“Access to open spaces like large balconies and natural views has a deeply regulating effect on mental health, particularly in urban environments where sensory overload is common, mentions Khangarot.” From an environmental psychology perspective, she says that exposure to nature—often explained through Attention Restoration Theory—allows the brain to shift from directed, effortful attention to a more effortless, restorative state. This helps reduce cognitive fatigue and improves focus over time.
Visually open spaces also create a perception of expansiveness, which can counter feelings of confinement and psychological pressure often experienced in cities. Natural light and greenery are linked to improved mood, largely due to their role in regulating circadian rhythms and increasing serotonin levels. From a nervous system lens, even passive interaction with nature can lower heart rate and cortisol, promoting calm, she explains. “Over time, such access supports emotional resilience, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being by offering micro-moments of escape and grounding within a fast-paced environment,” concludes Khangarot.