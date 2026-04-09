Inside Emraan Hashmi’s Rs 16 crore minimalist Bandra apartment featuring neutral tones and a modern aesthetic: ‘Whites and off-whites are often associated with…’

A well-designed home is not just about visual appeal; it can also shape mood, productivity, relaxation, and even relationships. A glimpse into Haq actor Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai residence offers an interesting example of how interiors can reflect a sense of calm and intentional living.

As reported by GQ India, the actor lives in a thoughtfully designed Bandra apartment with his wife, Parveen Shahani Hashmi, and their son, Ayaan. Estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore, the home is located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, also home to several other film personalities.

The apartment follows a minimalistic design approach, with a soothing colour palette dominated by white, beige, and brown tones. The interiors feature modern, comfortable wooden furniture, along with carefully chosen accent pieces and chandeliers that add character without overwhelming the space. Beyond aesthetics, the home features functional elements, including a separate workout area and a massive library, suggesting a balance between physical well-being and intellectual engagement.