scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies

"Mother left us this morning," her daughter Srabani Sen said in a Facebook post.

sumitra senSumitra Sen, best known as a Bengali Indian exponent of Rabindra Sangeet, passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from a heart attack (Source: Srabani Sen/Facebook)
Listen to this article
Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen died at her city residence on Tuesday morning. She was 89.

The renowned singer was suffering from broncho-pneumonia and was hospitalised on December 21 but discharged three days later, with her two daughters taking her back to her south Kolkata home.

“Mother left us this morning,” her daughter Srabani Sen said in a Facebook post.

Both her daughters — Srabani and Indrani — are popular Rabindra Sangeet singers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Her family said she caught cold in mid-December and her condition turned serious due to her advancing age.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the eminent singer.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sumitra Sen, who had enthralled the audience for decades. I had a close relationship with her for a long time. The West Bengal government had awarded her ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ in 2012.

Advertisement

“Her passing away is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Sumitra di’s daughters Indrani and Srabani, and her fans,” Banerjee said.

Songs sung by her such as Megh Bolechhe Jabo Jabo, Tomari Jharnatalar Nirjone, Sakhi Bhabona Kahare Bole, Achhe Dukho Achhe Mrityu were among the hundreds of tracks that regaled Rabindra Sangeet lovers for over four decades.

She stayed in Ballygunge and had many students and followers, who would regularly visit her. She was very active till a few years back.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 10:46 IST
Next Story

Manish Sisodia raises teacher shortage, poor infrastructure and lackadaisical attitude after visiting Delhi schools, seeks action by January 10

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan knows how to keep it chic yet comfy; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close