Eminent painter Wasim Kapoor passes away

Eminent painter Wasim Kapoor died in the city on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest, his family members said.

Kapoor was 71.

He is survived by his two brothers, his sister-in-law and niece, they said.

The end came at around 11.30 am at his residence in central Kolkata. He was active even the previous night, a family member said.

Wasim Kapoor ji is no more. Yet another legend passes away, taking away another passionate artist from us.

Rest in Peace #WasimKapoor ji & paint the canvases in heaven

My condolences to his family & friends.

His family friend, eminent doctor Fuad Halim told PTI that Kapoor had been plagued with heart problems in the past but those had been addressed and he had attended an art event even last month.

His death happened all of a sudden, he said.

Born in Lucknow on January 3, 1951, Kapoor had shifted to Kolkata with his family and embraced the city, the workplace of many celebrated artists.

He secured a first-class diploma in fine arts from the Indian College of Arts and Craftmanship, Kolkata in 1971 and soon carved his niche in the city’s painter fraternity with his regular solo exhibitions from the early 70s.

Kapoor was acclaimed for his series ‘Kolkata Rickshawpullers‘, on Bollywood divas from the era of the ’70s to ’90s and lockdown blues in different times.

He was a recipient of a number of awards and his works were displayed at Victoria Memorial, Academy of Fine Arts, Birla Academy of Art and Culture and CIMA Art Gallery in the city, at Lali Kala Akademi, National Gallery of Modern Art and Vadhera Art Gallery in Delhi, besides in Bombay and Paris, Lyons and Marseilles in France.

