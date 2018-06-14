Eid Mubarak 2018 Songs: Top 6 Bollywood songs to play on the festive season

EID Mubarak 2018 Songs: Play these songs to pep up the festivities this year. (Source: File Photo) EID Mubarak 2018 Songs: Play these songs to pep up the festivities this year. (Source: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak 2018 Songs: After intense fasting during Ramadan, Muslims gear up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations and break their fast with a feast. The Eid festivities begin only after the crescent moon is seen. Celebrated for over three days, it is also called Choti Eid.

It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people head out to perform the special congregational prayers. So, if you are in the mood for celebrations and need great music to add the background beats, here is a list of top songs to play this Eid.

Aaj Ki Party – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Shake a leg to this high energy number from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. With an energetic composition in the voice of Mika Singh, and the dance moves of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this number is a must play on Eid.

Noor E Khuda – My Name Is Khan

With a strong Sufi appeal, this powerful song in the voice of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal is a devotional call to God that will complement your spiritual side.

Allah Hi Reham – My Name Is Khan

Sung by Ustad Rashid Khan with lyrics by Niranjan Iyengar, this song will evoke compassionate feelings towards fellow human beings.

Jumme Ki Raat – Kick

If you are in a mood to party, this number from Kick will make you tap your feet. An electrifying number in the voice of Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal, Jumme Ki Raat is an energetic song.

Eid Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja – Teesri Aankh

The festival of Eid is incomplete without Bollywood classic hits. This song from the movie Teesri Aankh titled Eid Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja sung by Mohammad Rafi, Manna Dey, Anuradha and Krishna Mukherjee can be an exciting hit at your party.

Wallah Re Wallah – Tees Maar Khan

Shekhar Ravjiani, Shreya Ghoshal, Raja Hasan and Kamal Khan lent their voices for this party track. A song from the 2010 movie Tees Maar Khan, this Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer also had a special appearance by Salman Khan.

