Eid 2018 Moon Sighting: Know the time and date in India and world

Eid ul-Fitr 2018 Moon Sighting: Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan, which is marked by intense fasting – from dawn to dusk – which finally ends in nightly feasts. The month-long Ramadan fasting ends with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky and culminate the celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr.

The date of Eid ul-Fitr typically varies from country to country, depending on whether the moon has been seen. The lunar cycle is used to calculate the Islamic Hijri era and this year’s Ramadan was observed at a different time across India, as the moon was not been visible in some parts of the country. Thus, the fasting was observed whether the moon was visible or not. Now, that Eid ul-Fitr is around the corner, it is quite probable that the moon sighting problem will persist yet again. As has been the case many times in past, Eid is celebrated on one day in some parts of the country, and on another day in others.

Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change – as the Muslim calendar, which began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (also known as Hijr) in 622 AD – is based on the phases of the moon.

In 2018, the young moon is expected to be seen on June 14, and for countries just west of the International Date Line – like the countries in far eastern Asia – the young moon sighting will likely be on June 15, as per EarthSky.org.

Every month, the date of a young moon sighting depends on multiple factors, but it mainly depends on the date and time of new moon. This month’s new moon falls on June 13 at 19:43 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

