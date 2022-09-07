How artist Subodh Kerkar advocated sustainable art practices through his Ganesha installation

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival — which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha — is being celebrated with much reverence and fanfare across the country. People celebrate the auspicious occasion in numerous and unique ways, and that is what Goa-based artist Subodh Kerkar has done too — created a special art installation.

The veteran artist, with 37 years of experience, is known for his sustainable artworks created using waste materials like used tyres. In keeping with his practice, the founder of the Museum of Goa, a private art gallery, has made an eco-friendly Ganpati with a message, using a variety of vegetables, flowers, and wild fruits.

“Ganesha sculpture with plants at Museum of Goa. Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha is a God who protects the environment,” Kerkar captioned the video post on Instagram which shows him prepping for the installation.

Made using coconuts, palm leaves, vegetables, haran flowers and a red jungle fruit, the installation, according to the artist “is not an aberration but a continuation of my work highlighting sustainable practices in art. The Ganesh festival in Goa is celebrated with much fervour, and the decorations made out of a wooden frame laden with wild and seasonal produce called matoli, which is placed over the idol, is popular,” Kerkar, who took half a day to create the installation, told indianexpress.com.

The comments section was soon filled with appreciative comments. Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi wrote, “So beautiful,” while actor Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law Manjri Varde commented, “eco -friendly and marvellous creativity. A blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to Museum of Goa”.

Kerkar also mentioned that Lord Ganesh stands for sustainability. “Let us pray that he encourages us to lead a sustainable lifestyle and helps us to fight littering,” he expressed. Kerkar, who dismantled the installation on the fifth day of the celebrations, added, “I feel littering is a serious menace that needs to be tackled. Through this artwork, the idea was to highlight that making the switch to sustainability is easier if we put our conscious minds to it.”

