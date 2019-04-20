Easter Sunday 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday 2019 Date: One of the most important days for Christians, Easter is celebrated all over the world. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, after he rose from the dead. As per the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave. On the third day, however, his disciples visited his grave only to find the stone rolled away and the grave to be empty. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 21.

Advertising

The day stands for the triumph of Christ over death. His resurrection is what ultimately makes him the ‘Son of God’. ”He is risen”, is the popular proclamation of this joyful day, signifying his resurrection. It also serves as a symbol of divinity.

Easter, however, did not always stand for Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The meaning of the day was different earlier.

Originally, the feast day of Easter was a pagan celebration of renewal and rebirth. It was celebrated in the early spring, and the day was dedicated in honouring the pagan Saxon goddess Eastre.

However, after the early missionaries converted the Saxons to Christianity, the holiday, fell around the same time as the time Christ was resurrected from the dead. Thus, both the days were merged and it came known as Easter. Even the meaning of Easter was changed to include its new Christian orientation.