Easter 2019 Date: When is Easter Sunday in 2019?

Easter Sunday 2019 Date: The day stands for the victory of Christ over death. Although many believe Jesus to be another preacher or Rabbi, his resurrection sets him apart and makes him the ‘Son of God’. It also serves as a symbol of divinity.

Easter Sunday 2019: This year, Easter will fall on April 21.

Easter Sunday 2019 Date: One of the most anticipated days for Christians, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. As per the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave. On the third day, however, his grave was visited by disciples only to find it empty with the stone rolled away.

”He is risen”, is the popular proclamation of this joyful day, signifying his resurrection. This year, Easter will fall on April 21.

Notwithstanding the current connotation,  Easter did not always symbolise Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The feast day of Easter, it is believed, was originally a pagan celebration which signified renewal and rebirth. It was celebrated in the early spring and the day honoured the pagan Saxon goddess Eastre.

However, as the early missionaries converted the Saxons to Christianity, the day overlapped with the traditional memorial of Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Thus, both the celebrations were merged and it came to be known as Easter. Consequently, the meaning of Easter was changed too in order to reflect the new Christian orientation.

