The festive season in India begins with small wall paintings, rangolis, alponas, or kolams in courtyards and at home entrances. Traditionally made with rice powder, atta and lentils, these designs were also believed to feed birds, insects, and ants looking for food in the early hours. Over time, more colourful patterns and interpretations of these colours emerged.

Kolam, particularly associated with southern India, often features geometric, symmetrical designs made with rice flour to create delicate white patterns.

Around Diwali, marigolds, which are abundant during the season, their petals, and other flowers, coloured powders, kumkum, haldi, rice paste, geru, chuna, and atta are used to make beautiful rangolis as a symbol of welcoming and auspiciousness.

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In West Bengal, around Durga Puja, vibrant red-and-white alponas illuminate homes and community spaces.

Ecological belonging

Seasonal blooms of white, red, and yellow chrysanthemums, marigolds, hibiscus, and roses come alive, turning verandahs and courtyards into tapestries of expression, celebration, and festivity.

In parts of rural India, women and men paint and decorate the walls of their homes with fresh cow dung paste, chuna, mitti or earth, haldi, flower petals, and other paints. These designs are inspired by nature, mythical legends, local folklore, and their relationship with forests and wildlife.

Outside their homes, women collect flowers from the kitchen gardens – in almost every home I visited during my travels in Madhya Pradesh, there were lovely blooms of marigold, sadabahar, and hibiscus – buy local lamps or diyas, and decorate their courtyards.

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In many parts of central and northern India, Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Gyaras or Tulsi Vivaah, and Varanasi’s Dev Deepawali are also occasions for elaborate lights, celebrations, and rituals. This is especially evident during Tulsi Vivaah, which uses seasonal sugarcane (Ganne ka Mandap) and other harvest produce.

Crops and harvests of the season are particularly important in these reflections of ecology and Mother Nature’s visual vocabulary, combined with celebration and deep-rooted traditions of environmental ethics rooted in our cultures.

In North India, especially after Diwali, during Govardhan Puja, the relationship between ecology, sustainability and cultural celebration is on full display, especially with Annakut or the mountain of food. Govardhan designs made with cow dung, rice, flowers, fruits and leaves connect the festival to the season’s harvest and abundance.

From intricate festive designs on walls to elaborate patterns featuring flowers, peacocks, kandeels and floral motifs, these art forms take centre stage during celebrations (Photo: Swasti Pachauri) From intricate festive designs on walls to elaborate patterns featuring flowers, peacocks, kandeels and floral motifs, these art forms take centre stage during celebrations (Photo: Swasti Pachauri)

Across India and the world, floor-art traditions go by different names.

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In Bihar, these are called aripana; in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, mandana, often made with white designs against a red ochre background; and in Uttarakhand, aipan. Odisha has jhoti or chita, made using a semi-liquid white rice paste. Many traditional jhoti or chita designs feature the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising the arrival of prosperity. In Gujarat, these are called gahuli or saathiya.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, similar traditions are known as muggu or muggulu, often made with rice flour or paste and featuring lines, dots and floral motifs. Karnataka, too, has its own related floor-art traditions. Kerala’s pookkalam, made with fresh flower petals and leaves, is particularly spectacular, especially during Onam.

From intricate festive designs on walls to elaborate patterns featuring flowers, peacocks, kandeels, and floral motifs, these art forms take centre stage during celebrations. Most are drawn by hand, although stencils, sieves, stickers, and ready-made designs have made the process more market-friendly, especially when people don’t have much time.

From the aangans to the public sphere

Rangolis, kolams, alponas, wall paintings, and other traditional floor-art forms are not just expressions of celebration or symbols of femininity, with women traditionally drawing them. They are also effective mediums of feminist expression.

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Rangolis serve as important tools of Communication for Development (C4D), carrying social messages about gender-specific schemes and programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, food security initiatives, and programmes aimed at behavioural change.

They have also been used in the Election Commission of India’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiatives, where women and young voters are encouraged to participate in elections.

Poshan Maah or the National Nutrition Month, observed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has also used creative community activities, including rangoli-making, to promote awareness of maternal and child health and nutrition.

Women, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, schoolteachers, and SHG members use fruits, vegetables, lentils, and millets in these designs to communicate messages about nutrition and food security. The floor becomes a canvas for messages about gender equality, education, health, the environment and citizenship.

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Ragolis with social messages infact have become integral to decorations during festivals, weddings, other occasions, and even college and school functions.

Artist making wall art on Diwali in Madhya Pradesh (Photo: Swasti Pachauri) Artist making wall art on Diwali in Madhya Pradesh (Photo: Swasti Pachauri)

Women, participation as agency, and time poverty

While public-policy advocacy is one dimension, rangoli is equally important as a creative, leisurely activity through which women participate in the community and public sphere.

Stepping outside their homes, making rangolis with their children, other women in joint families and neighbours, laughing, singing songs, and engaging in something creative can offer a welcome break from the monotony of household chores. It is also an act of organic solidarity.

Research on time poverty points to how women, particularly those from poorer communities, often have limited time for rest, leisure, and creative pursuits because of the unequal burden of unpaid domestic and care work. In this context, collective rangoli-making can become more than a decorative activity. It creates an opportunity for women to spend time together, share skills, and enjoy creative expression.

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So, while rangolis are everyday rituals and forms of festive decoration, they are also effective means of communication and expressions of women’s creativity and agency. Moreover, they can contribute to ecological awareness and sustainability.

Many fruit vendors, for instance, decorate their stalls and thelas with fruits and leaves, making their displays attractive using natural materials. Through these rangolis, people often extend their expression and make their participation more democratic, becoming larger participants in the Habermasian public sphere.

Rangolis come in all forms, sizes, and shapes. While festivals bring auspiciousness and prosperity, marking the arrival of guests and welcoming them into homes, everyday rangolis, wall paintings, and designs are also aesthetic rituals that lend beauty and meaning to ordinary spaces.

Rangoli made with sand on election day in 2013 (Photo: Swasti Pachauri) Rangoli made with sand on election day in 2013 (Photo: Swasti Pachauri)

Globalisation of floral art

Wall and floor art are also important forms of expression, resistance, and communication worldwide.

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In Guatemala, for instance, during Semana Santa, or Holy Week, communities create elaborate alfombras de aserrín, carpets made from coloured sawdust, flowers, leaves, fruits and other materials. In the United States, festivals such as Halloween see streets and homes decorated with pumpkins, floral arrangements and other forms of seasonal art.

The Sarasota Chalk Festival in Florida is another example of a public celebration of street art, with artists using pavements as canvases for elaborate chalk representations. Across such public art festivals, themes of global peace, sustainability, waste management, pollution, water conservation, soil conservation, forest restoration, gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goals can find visual expression.

Govardhan designs made with cow dung, rice, flowers, fruits and leaves connect the festival to the season’s harvest and abundance. (Photo: Swasti Pachauri) Govardhan designs made with cow dung, rice, flowers, fruits and leaves connect the festival to the season’s harvest and abundance. (Photo: Swasti Pachauri)

Similarly, initiatives such as those undertaken by Wales Arts International and the British Council have brought traditional dot-grid rangoli workshops into cultural exchanges between India and Wales, demonstrating how these art forms can also serve as instruments of soft diplomacy.

Rangolis and kolams are also widely celebrated and cherished in Malaysia and Singapore, particularly among their Indian diaspora communities. In Mexico, where marigolds are native, people use the flowers in mandalas and other designs.

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In Buddhist traditions, mandala art uses intricate geometric patterns to represent the universe and spiritual ideas. Tibetan Buddhist sand mandalas, in particular, are created painstakingly. All of these are important traditions of floor art, evolving over time with modernism, changing interpretations of festivities, and consumerism.

While these floor-art forms, made with different materials, may be temporary, what they leave behind is a more enduring form of messaging and communication. These art forms foster kinship and community bonding through participation by both those who meticulously create them and those who pause in their everyday lives to admire them, click photographs for instagram, and cherish them.

They are invitations to the cosmos, to bystanders, visitors, and tourists. They symbolise hospitality and embrace; while also serving as effective media for communicating global messages of peace, development, ecology, and solidarity.