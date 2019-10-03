Want to take part in Durga Puja festivities? Here’s everything you need to know

No one celebrates festivals like India does, and no Indian festival is complete without its set of rituals. Year after year, people follow them so as to keep the cultural sanctity intact, and traditions alive. Usually, the latter half of the year is reserved for these festivities. Among them, is the annual Durga Puja celebration which, though has its nucleus in the eastern part of India — especially in the state of West Bengal — is celebrated with great flourish and gusto in other states as well, courtesy of the ever-growing Bengali community.

For non-Bengalis, the mention of Durga Puja would probably pull up an image of a deluge of cultural bonhomie, theatre, music and dance performances, lots of ululation, chanting and a myriad of clothes and colours. And not to forget, the daytime bhog and the nighttime feast — a scandalous sight for those fasting around the time. But Durga Puja is more nuanced than that. Starting around the sixth day of the nine-day Navratri celebrations, Durga Puja has set rituals that people follow.

And if you are looking to participate in this year’s festivities, little knowledge will do you no good. You, therefore, need a day-wise breakup of the festival; here’s everything that you need to know.

Shashthi

The sixth day of Navratri is officially the first day of the four-day festival of Durga Puja. On this day, the Ghatasthapana or the Kalashsthapana (literally meaning placing of the pot invoking the Goddess) takes place. The rest of the day is reserved for cultural programmes that mostly take place in the evening. Another highlight of the day is the ‘agomoni‘ programme. A set of songs in Bengali and Sanskrit are traditionally sung and performed to welcome the Goddess to her maternal home.

Maha Saptami

Day two of Durga Puja begins with the pushpanjali (offering of flowers to the Goddess) and the ‘Kola Bou snan‘ (bathing of the banana tree). ‘Kola‘ meaning banana and ‘bou‘ meaning wife, the Kola Bou is believed to be the consort of Lord Ganesha. As such, a banana tree is given a bath and draped in a white saree with a red border — symbolic of a married Bengali woman. The Kola Bou is always placed next to Ganesha in the ornate arrangement.

Next, aarti, or the veneration, is performed following which, mool bhog is offered to Durga. Mool bhog, basically, is a special type of meal prepared exclusively for the Goddess. Only after she consumes it can devotees eat.

It is to be noted that while many believe Durga Puja is all about greasy-albeit-mouthwatering non-vegetarian food, it is actually the strictly-vegetarian bhog that is the highlight of the festival.

Maha Ashtami

Considered to be the most important day of the festival, the third day begins with pushpanjali and aarti. On this day, people usually perform the Kumari Puja, wherein prepubescent girls are worshipped for being a manifestation of the Goddess herself. The highlight of the day, however, is the sandhi puja — which is done right when the Ashtami tithi ends and the Navami tithi begins. It is believed that during this time, Devi Chamunda — an avatar of Goddess Durga — appears to slay demons Chanda and Munda.

This puja can happen anytime during the day, depending upon the muhurat. It is also believed that while the veneration is taking place, the Goddess opens her third eye to glance at her devotees.

Maha Navami

Just like Ashtami, Maha Navami also begins with pushpanjali and aarti. It is the last day of the festivity, and people usually celebrate it with an overwhelming sense of grief. While in the past people used to sacrifice animals on the day, the practice has largely stopped on humanitarian grounds. Now, people offer pumpkins to the Goddess, keeping with the tradition.

Cultural and other events

Durga Puja is considered incomplete without a dhunuchi competition. Participants hold an earthen pot containing coconut coir, camphor and burning coal at the bottom, and dance to the rhythmic beats of the dhak — a membranophone instrument. And the most graceful performer takes home the prize.

Besides this, dance programmes, singing competitions, theatre performances, recitation and drawing competitions are also organised. Performing artistes from West Bengal are also invited to add to the cultural extravaganza.