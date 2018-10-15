4,000 kgs of turmeric used to create Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

The pandal was thrown open to public on Friday, i.e the ‘tritiya’ or the third day of Navratri. (Source: iamamitjaiswal/Instagram)

To spread awareness about the health benefits of turmeric, a pandal in Kolkata has gone the extra mile. The Santoshpur Lake Pally Puja pandal used around 4,000 kgs of turmeric to make the pandal, including the idol of goddess Durga.

In a statement to India Today, Ashok Jain, marketing director JK Masale, and the force behind the concept, said, “Turmeric is a healthy item and that’s why we chose the concept. It is beneficial for everything, be it health or cosmetic. Haldi is also the main item of Maa Annapurna- main ingredients of any food. We are trying to spread its awareness”.

The pandal was thrown open to public on Friday, i.e the ‘tritiya‘ or the third day of Navratri. Apart from the idol, the cooking bowl made for the decor was also one of the key attractions. It had turmeric sticks hanging around the earthen pot.

Check some of the pictures here.

Kolkata is popular for coming up with all kinds of thematic puja pandals and this year is no different. A Kolkata Durga Puja pandal has paid tribute to sex workers. In the streets leading up to the Ahiritola Jubakbrinda Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, city dwellers are stopping by to appreciate a large artwork on the street.

The 300-foot-long graffiti captures the hardships of sex workers. With the theme Utsarito Alo, they are addressing not only the inclusion of these sex workers but also trying to give them the respect and dignity they deserve. “Durga Puja is about social mingling and celebrations by all, including sex workers. With this graffiti, we are pledging to return their basic rights to live in society, keeping their head high just like others,” Debarjoon Kar, curator of the project told indianexpress.com.

A pandal in North Kolkata has kept the sex workers in focus this year. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

A Durga Puja pandal has also been created for the visually impaired. A special face of goddess Durga has been made using 22000 screws for them to touch and feel what others experience when they see an idol.

Taking a step forward towards inclusion, Samaj Sebi Sangha in South Kolkata has dedicated their pandal to the visually impaired this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“We have always tried to use Durga Puja to pass on an important message and make it special for those who often don’t get to enjoy it fully. So, this year we tried to make a difference in the life of those who never get to see the grandeur of the festival,” Aniket Moitra, General Secretary of the Samaj Sebi Sangha Puja committee told indianexpress.com.

