Watch: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton plays piano at Christmas carol service

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave a delightful surprise to her fans and followers with a new performance video in which she can be seen playing the piano. At the Together Christmas carol service broadcast, she made her debut, alongside singer Tom Walker, who performed his poignant holiday song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here, at the annual event.

Kensington Palace shared a snippet of the Duchess playing the piano with Tom Walker and his band at the Westminster Abbey for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event. “A very special performance of ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ with @IAmTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas,” they captioned the post on Twitter.

Several other glimpses were also shared.

Here is the full version of the video, courtesy the YouTube page of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in which she can be seen dressed in a long red dress bringing in the Christmas cheer.

“The song was played as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a carol service that reflected upon the difficult past 18 months for people across our nation, and particularly for those who might be more vulnerable, isolated or have limited access to support,” the YouTube caption to the video read.

Kate, 39, learned the piano as a child. As per People.com, it was the Duchess’ idea to play at the service. “The Duchess recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together – especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom’s performance in this way,” the source told People.com.

