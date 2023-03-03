India’s support has always been special: Martin Garrix

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, known for his hit singles Animals, In the Name of Love, and Scared to Be Lonely, will perform for the Sunburn Arena in eight cities across the country. On his sixth visit to the country, the DJ says he is grateful for the support he gets from his Indian fans. “India will always be special to me as the support I’ve been getting there, from the beginning, has been huge. I’m super excited to finally return and party with all my fans. Hope to see you there,” says Garrix in an email interview to The Indian Express.

Garrix will begin his eight-city tour across the country, starting with Bengaluru today (March 3), followed by Hyderabad on March 4, Chennai on March 5, Pune and Mumbai on March 8, Kolkata on March 10, New Delhi on March 11 and Ahmedabad on March 12.

Calling India one of his favourite countries to perform at, and the Taj Mahal one of his favourite monuments, Garrix says, “I love how different India is from other countries, which makes it a truly unique experience. I have a very busy schedule when I’m in India, but would love to squeeze in some sightseeing.”

The 26-year-old said that he was at his creative best in 2022 after live shows resumed, and compiled several tracks and released Sentio, his latest, and only, full-length album. “During the pandemic, I didn’t feel like making any club music since there weren’t any shows. When I started doing shows again I felt so inspired that I created a lot of new club music. That’s why we decided to bundle a lot of those tracks and release Sentio,” he says.

Garrix’s current playlist ranges from classical to rock and pop. “I love Glass Animals, for example, but also Coldplay – I even stayed longer in Mexico last year to watch their show. It was amazing,” he says. The DJ had earlier collaborated with top artists of today including Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Usher, DJ Tiesto, Afrojack and Mike Shinoda. “I would like to collaborate with several more artists but currently, Post Malone is high on my list,” he says.

Talking about his latest remix of American rapper 070 Shakes’ (Danielle Balbuena) Cocoon, with DJ- duo Space Ducks, Garrix says, “Danielle is crazy talented. I’ve loved the track for a while and have been playing the remix in my sets for quite some time now. I’m super happy that we were able to officially release the remix.”

Garrix is a Spiderman fan, which he revealed after talking about his track Hero, for the digital collectable card game MARVEL Snap, with American singer-songwriter JVKE. “It was such an honour to be able to create a song for MARVEL Snap. I love exploring new territories with my music.”

