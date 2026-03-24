Inside Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari’s Jaipur home, where blue pottery, heirlooms, and history blend seamlessly: ‘This is an official residence, but…’

At the official residence of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, the boundaries between governance, legacy, and personal memory dissolve seamlessly. Stepping inside Diya Kumari’s Jaipur home feels less like entering a political address and more like being welcomed into a living archive of Rajasthan’s cultural memory.

From miniature paintings and blue pottery to heirloom sarees and sunlit corners that double as moments of reflection, the residence reflects a careful blending of heritage and individuality. While the house itself is a government-allotted space, Kumari has layered it with artefacts and objects that root it firmly in the artistic traditions of Rajasthan and beyond.

A home that begins with tradition

Hospitality, as it turns out, is the first design element. Guests entering the residence are welcomed with a ceremonial gesture deeply embedded in Rajasthani culture.

“This is the Rajasthani traditional welcome,” Kumari says, during a conversation with Curly Tales. “Our guest is like a God to us.”

The residence reflects a careful blending of heritage and individuality. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) The residence reflects a careful blending of heritage and individuality. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

The ethos of “atithi devo bhava” isn’t just symbolic here; it sets the tone for the home’s aesthetic. Cultural pride is evident even in the smallest details, from the food served to the artworks on the walls.

Such environments often shape how people emotionally experience their homes. “From a psychological standpoint, the spaces we inhabit significantly shape how we perceive ourselves and our place in the world. When a home reflects cultural heritage through traditional art, architecture, or craft, it becomes more than a living space; it turns into a repository of memory and identity,” says Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabam’s Hospitals.

“Being surrounded by elements that represent one’s history and cultural roots can reinforce a sense of belonging and emotional grounding.”

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Walls that narrate Rajasthan’s history

One of the first artworks that catches the eye is a painting of Amber Fort, known locally as Amer Fort. For Kumari, such imagery is not decorative alone; it carries the weight of history.

“First, Amer was our capital. After that, Jaipur was established,” she explains. The conversation around the painting quickly expands into a broader reflection on the state’s architectural heritage. Rajasthan’s forts, she says, each tell a different story of their past, from the ramparts of Kumbhalgarh Fort to the monumental presence of Chittorgarh Fort and the striking desert citadel of Jaisalmer Fort.

“Our glorious history of Rajasthan is connected to those forts and monuments,” she says, noting that after the Great Wall of China, “the longest wall is of Kumbhalgarh Fort.”

For someone who has represented multiple constituencies, the connection between landscape and identity runs deep. “Every region of Rajasthan has a distinct identity,” she reflects.

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“Such environments often evoke pride because they connect individuals to a larger narrative that goes beyond personal achievements. Cultural symbols serve as reminders of ancestry, traditions, and collective values, which can strengthen self-identity and emotional stability,” Cadabam explains.

She continues, “They also create a sense of continuity between past, present, and future. This continuity is psychologically reassuring because it allows people to feel that they are part of an enduring story rather than existing in isolation.”

Personal touches in a government residence

Although the residence is officially allotted by the government, Kumari has infused it with a distinctly personal design philosophy, one that champions local crafts.

“This is an official residence… but the personal touches that you mentioned… You can see these paintings; this was not there before. I did it,” she says.

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Being surrounded by elements that represent one’s history and cultural roots can reinforce a sense of belonging and emotional grounding. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) Being surrounded by elements that represent one’s history and cultural roots can reinforce a sense of belonging and emotional grounding. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

Look closely, and the details begin to reveal themselves: cushions in traditional Sanganeri prints, delicate displays of blue pottery, and carefully framed miniature paintings, an art form for which Rajasthan is globally celebrated.

“I tried to use all the local handicrafts here,” she explains. “Some are of Sanganeri print, some are of blue pottery… I have also put a lot of miniature paintings because our miniature art is very famous in Rajasthan.”

One striking piece features a blue pottery image of Srinathji, blending devotional art with Jaipur’s famed ceramic tradition.

A spiritual connection beyond Rajasthan

Not all the artwork in the house is Rajasthani. In one corner hangs a serene painting of the ghats of Varanasi. “This is Banaras. This is a painting of the ghat of Banaras,” Kumari explains.

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The connection, she adds, is historical. Her family’s lineage is tied to the city through Raja Man Singh’s contributions to the area, including the construction of Man Ghat and support to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

“I find this painting very beautiful. It is very spiritual. I get peace after seeing this painting. I come in the morning, and I sit here. I work.” The artwork transforms the corner into more than décor; it becomes a contemplative space within a home otherwise shaped by public life.

One striking piece features a blue pottery image of Srinathji, blending devotional art with Jaipur’s famed ceramic tradition. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) One striking piece features a blue pottery image of Srinathji, blending devotional art with Jaipur’s famed ceramic tradition. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

A favourite corner: the office

Despite the beauty of the residence, Kumari admits that her favourite place in the house is surprisingly practical. “I am saying a boring thing, but it is my office, where I get a lot of peace. I can work there peacefully. And I like to interact with people there.”

For a public figure juggling administrative responsibilities, family life, and political commitments, the room doubles as both workspace and sanctuary.

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Cadabam says such spaces play an important emotional role. “Humans naturally seek a balance between social interaction and personal solitude. Even in large homes where space is abundant, individuals often create smaller personal corners because these areas provide psychological safety and a sense of control over one’s environment,” she explains.

She also notes that these environments shape how people feel in their homes. “Personal sanctuaries also support focus and creativity because they create a predictable and calming environment. When people associate a particular space with quiet reflection or concentrated work, the brain begins to link that environment with calmness and productivity.”

“Over time, these private corners become restorative spaces that help maintain emotional balance while still allowing individuals to fully participate in the more social aspects of their home and daily life,” states the expert.

One of the first artworks that catches the eye is a painting of Amber Fort, known locally as Amer Fort. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) One of the first artworks that catches the eye is a painting of Amber Fort, known locally as Amer Fort. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

Rooms filled with stories from travels

Another sunlit room features more collected art, some from within India, others from her travels abroad. “Whenever I go to a new country or city, I try to bring the art there — whether it is handicraft, craft or painting,” she says.

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But beyond personal mementoes, the practice reflects a larger belief in supporting artisans.

“There are so many artists who are doing such beautiful creations. They definitely need a lot of reach… If we take something from them and put it in our house, that is also a big thing.”

The idea transforms the residence into a quiet gallery of craft traditions.

Courtyard living and sunlight

The house also features an open courtyard that floods the surrounding rooms with natural light, a common architectural feature in traditional Indian homes. “I love the sunlight here. It’s very nice and light and airy,” she says, pausing in one of the bright rooms that overlook the courtyard.

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Such spaces evoke the rhythm of older Indian houses, where architecture was designed not just for aesthetics but for climate and daily life.

Psychologically, these personal spaces also serve a deeper purpose. “A private study, reading nook, or quiet courtyard can function as a mental reset zone where a person can temporarily step away from social roles and external expectations,” Cadabam says.

“From a psychological perspective, such moments of solitude are essential for emotional regulation and mental clarity. They help reduce cognitive overload that can arise from constant interaction or stimulation.”

Heirlooms that carry generations

Beyond art and interiors, Kumari’s personal wardrobe also reflects a sense of inherited history. When asked about her saree collection, she reveals that many pieces carry emotional significance.

“I have so many sarees that my grandmother, my mother… I have inherited all of their sarees,” she says. “And people give gifts of sarees… I am also fond of sarees. Wherever I go, if there is a saree there, I like to buy that too, because it’s just taking a piece with you.”

A house where heritage thrives

In many ways, the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence mirrors the identity of Rajasthan itself, which is deeply historical, artistically vibrant, and layered with stories.

Even as the space functions as the home of a public leader, it remains filled with intimate corners: a painting that invites morning reflection, an office that offers calm, heirloom textiles folded carefully in wardrobes, and artworks that celebrate the craft traditions of India.