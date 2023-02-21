A diverse lineup of global artists to perform at Jazz Weekender

After a rousing response to its summer edition in May 2022, the Jazz Weekender Festival is back with a diverse lineup of artists from across the globe for its winter edition, which will be held at 1AQ in Mehrauli on February 25 and 26.

Conceptualised and organised by boxout.fm, The Wild City, Gatecrash and Jazz in India, this edition will feature seasoned and boundary-pushing jazz artists such as Amsterdam’s hip-hop artist Cero Ismael, Argentine ensemble Desmadre Orkesta, Dubai-based Noon, and exciting homegrown talents like Gino Banks x Rhythm Shaw, Kayan, Many Roots Ensemble and NATE08. Also performing at the festival will be Pune-based Many Roots Ensemble, which infuses folk, jazz, funk and other genres. Delhi-based Sahil Vasudevan will perform a unique set for his new ensemble 2 Indians, and Bengaluru-based R&B artist Mary Ann. Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder, Piano Man Jazz Club franchise, under the name of asg.tpm, and Goa-based sibling duo Merak will perform a special set on “The history of Jazz or Jazz through the ages”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazz Weekender (@jazzweekenderindia)

Ismael joins the roster for 2023 with the help of the Embassy of the Netherlands. The artist, who hails from Amsterdam, combines alternative hip-hop with elements of jazz. The six-piece ensemble, Desmadre Orkesta will infuse the Balkan bronzes with Colombian Cumbias and swing from New Orleans to display diversity in their live performances. The group has also collaborated with Indian artists such as Isheeta Chakravarty and Pratik Shrivastava. Noon, the three-piece experimental outfit from Dubai, will explore traditional middle eastern music with polyrhythmic jazz/rock. Prolific jazz drummer Gino Banks returns with virtuosic guitarist Rhythm Shaw for a collaborative set.

The contemporary art-inspired lawns of 1AQ in Mehrauli will also see food and beverage experiences, bars, a curated flea market during the two-day music festival.

You can book your tickets for the festival on insider.in. February 25 will see on stage Merakasg.tpm, Tara Lily, Rhythm Shaw x Gino Banks, Nate08 and Kayan. Performing on day-two will be Mary Ann, Cero Ismael, Sahil Vasudeva, Many Roots Ensemble, Gauley Bhai and Desmadre Orkesta.

