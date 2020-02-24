In Troubled Waters

A scene from The Old Man A scene from The Old Man

When the final draft of the National Register of Citizens, an exercise in Assam to determine who an Indian citizen is, was published in 2018, Sahidul Haque’s name was missing. “My immediate response was, ‘There has been a mistake. I am definitely Assamese,’” he recalls, lounging in the food court of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where his play The Old Man was performed as part of the theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), this month,“My mother went to the NRC office in Guwahati armed with papers to convince the state about my citizenship. In September 2019 the final NRC list was published and I was on it,” says Haque.

Assam is the protagonist of Haque’s theatre. It flows as the Brahmaputra in Bubbles in the River (2018), a play about ethnic tribes that are threatened by globalisation. In Nawor (2017), Haque worked with a little-known tribal language, Tiwa. Bubbles in the River was staged at BRM in 2019 and Nawor in 2017. In The Old Man, adapted from Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, Haque explores the indomitable spirit of the Assamese people by placing an elderly fisherman alone in the waters of the Brahmaputra.

The Old Man has been shortlisted for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), in categories such as Best Play and Best Light Design (for Tapan Baruah). Niranjan Nath, who plays the fisherman, has been nominated for Best Best Actor (Male) in Lead Role. Haque is nominated for Best Director, Best Stage Design and Best Choreography. “I have learnt many artforms. Like many Assamese people, I have been painting, singing and dancing since I was young,” says Haque.

In The Old Man, people and props shift form — a box becomes a house, a boat and a platform. Sticks turn into oars and fishing rods. A chorus of four morphs into waves, fish and a wide cast of characters through lyrical body movements. “There are a lot of physical movement in my plays. I like using the body to speak,”” says Haque.

He began performing in theatre as a child. His father, a farmer, left him free to pursue his art. In 2007, after graduating in political science from Nowgong College, Gauhati University, Haque enrolled at the Himachal Cultural Research Centre in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. In the past seven years, he has created 35 plays — many of which were made when Haque was actor-researcher with the Theatre in Education programme at NSD. Among these are Black Rain (2019), a play he devised with children about children in the war zones of Kashmir, Syria and Hiroshima and Nagasaki. ‘I wanted to ask, ‘How do children see war?” says Haque. Before a play, Haque and the troupe start living together. The conversation is buzzing with ideas for the next production. “We are thinking of a play on the NRC. Newspapers tell you facts but a play can show you what happens to people so that you feel their anguish,” he says.

