‘I changed most of the furniture…’: Inside Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera’s minimal and unfiltered 28-year-old Mumbai sanctuary

There is something quietly grounding about spaces that are not curated for display but shaped by lived experience. Step into Gaurav Gera’s Mumbai apartment in Oshiwara, and you find a home that reflects just that. It is simple, functional and deeply personal. During a candid home tour with Curly Tales, the Dhurandhar actor opened up not just about his home but also about the thought process behind it. From white walls and a neutral palette to indoor plants and a seamless layout, the space feels calm without trying too hard.

From white walls and a neutral palette to indoor plants and a seamless layout, the space feels calm without trying too hard. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales) From white walls and a neutral palette to indoor plants and a seamless layout, the space feels calm without trying too hard. (Source: YouTube/Curly Tales)

His connection to the neighbourhood itself is rooted in time and familiarity. “I am here from 1998… So, around 28 years. Since I have come, I have always stayed in Andheri. So, I am familiar with this place… So, this area is, I feel, where I belong,” he shared, reflecting a sense of belonging. The house itself mirrors his personality. Minimal, practical, and free from unnecessary indulgence. As he put it, “I didn’t do much… The things that were there earlier, I put them there. Rest, I changed most of the furniture. IKEA’s, I thought, it was easy… Very practical.”