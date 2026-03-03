‘Cola King’ Ravi Jaipuria’s daughter Devyani gives rare tour of her massive European-style Delhi farmhouse: ‘Told myself this is going to be my dream home’

Set amid sweeping greens on the outskirts of Delhi, Cola King and billionaire Ravi Jaipuria’s daughter, Devyani Jaipuria, gives a tour of her farmhouse that feels like a private estate executed with precision. Built just two years ago, the home reflects a singular vision, one that blends European nostalgia, Marwari heritage, and contemporary luxury.

“We finished building this about two years ago,” she shares in an interview with Curly Tales, welcoming the host into her sprawling estate. “There’s a lot of me that you see in this house. I haven’t done anything else for two years; I just put myself completely into building this home. Every piece that you will see here is handpicked by me.”

The European touch

The architecture leans distinctly colonial, featuring high ceilings, expansive verandahs, symmetrical layouts softened with European accents she has gathered over years of travel. “I travel a lot to Europe… I love everything old — the architecture, the culture, everything. So I pick up elements from different places and try to incorporate them in this house.”

Art is not décor here; it is narrative. The walls are lined with vintage finds sourced from markets across the world. “I have always been very interested in art. Every time I travel somewhere, I go to vintage markets and collect one piece and bring it back with me.”

A stately piano anchors one of the living spaces, which was once hers but is now her daughter’s. “I used to also play the piano. Thank God my daughter has taken over. She is very, very good at it,” she says with a smile.

Designed for togetherness

Though the scale is monumental, the intention is intimacy. “We are five of us — my kids, my husband and my mother-in-law,” Jaipuria says. Mornings unfold in the outdoor seating area overlooking lush lawns. “As a family, we sit here in the morning, we have our morning tea, and some reflection. Before I start my day and my agenda for work, I sit here and reflect on what I need to do.”

The estate includes an outhouse for entertaining, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a spa, and fruit orchards lovingly tended by her 15-year-old son. “He’s very interested in gardening, growing fruits and vegetables of his own. He’s more into organic and healthy.”

Where spirituality thrives

Spirituality is woven into the entrance itself. A temple space greets visitors, adorned with sacred art collected over time.

“Before we start our day, we come to the temple, light our diyas, say our prayers and then go forward.” A Shivling stands outside, symbolic of her devotion. “We are all Shiva devotees… I feel His presence everywhere.” She even bears a Shiva tattoo and visits Jain Mahakal monthly “for peace and strength.”

The artworks here are as diverse as her travels — a centuries-old Tanjore painting of Vishnu, a Pichwai from Rajasthan, and Tibetan Thangka art depicting 108 Buddhas. Each piece speaks of meditation, calm, and cultural continuity.

Food, family and Marwari roots

In the dining room, heritage takes centre stage. A lavish Rajasthani spread, including dal, bati, churma, gatta, bajra preparations, kheer sangar, reflects her upbringing in a large Marwari joint family.

“We grew up in a very large joint family… My grandparents used to serve us lunch. We spent so much time with them.” Her culinary skills? “Bhindi,” she laughs. “I’ve always been a street food kind of person.”

The dining space also displays a cherished family photograph from her husband’s 40th birthday celebration in Bali, a reminder that, despite the grandeur, the nucleus remains family.

The legacy

Growing up amid immense wealth never translated into entitlement, a value instilled by her mother. “We never got that feeling of entitlement. It was more about what you will do because of what you have.”

When asked what people misunderstand about a “rich daughter trying to build something of her own,” she is candid: “The perception can often be that everything is laid out on a platter. ‘She’s born with a diamond spoon, what could she be doing?’ I don’t think people really see the work that goes behind it… There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it.”

Her father’s advice still guides her: “As long as you’re taking informed risks, do not be afraid to try something new. Trust your gut instinct.”

A dream realised

Is this her dream home? Jaipuria says, “When I was building this home, I told myself this is going to be my dream home. I am very fortunate to have this space and I absolutely, absolutely love it.”

And that is what makes the farmhouse extraordinary. Not its scale or its pedigree. But the unmistakable imprint of a woman who chose to build her own legacy within it. In Jaipuria’s farmhouse, luxury is abundant. But intention is what truly fills the rooms.