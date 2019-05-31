Designs on India

Advertising

Known for their simplicity, minimalism and functionality, Scandinavian design has been celebrated and appreciated the world over. A two-day event hosted by the Swedish Consulate next week aims to attract more patrons and collaborators for its concepts and designs. Ulrika Sundberg, Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, says, “The idea came about nine months ago when we realised that the creative industry has been the fastest growing one in the past decade, with still a lot of potential to tap into. Furniture design, fashion, gaming and Swedish art have been gaining popularity worldwide and we want people in India to get a better peek into what Sweden is like today.”

The arrival of Swedish brand IKEA in India, retailing ready-to-assemble furniture and home products at reasonable rates, has made Swedish designs accessible to Indians. “After IKEA got a great reception, we realised there was scope for introducing more such designs,” said Sundberg, “Our works are known for their sustainability, functionality, safety and highest quality, whether it is furniture or even automobiles such as Volvo. The designs have clean lines and a holistic approach.”

Titled “Swedish Style Mumbai!”, the exhibition aims to launch closer collaborations between Indian and Swedish creative industries and offer a platform for Swedish designers, architects, entrepreneurs, artists, and chefs to synergise with their Indian counterparts and create new opportunities. The event will also comprise talks on ‘Feminine Form’, ‘Future of Fashion’ and ‘A Smarter Tomorrow’. Swedish fashion labels such as Toteme, Eytys, Hope, Our Legacy, Selam Fessahaye and MaxJenny will mark their presence at the exhibition.