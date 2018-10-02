Thanks to Delhi Street Art, the walls of New Delhi Railway station will now sport funky graffiti

Painting the walls of New Delhi Railway Station with colours: an initiative of #TeamDSA (Source: Delhi Street Art) Painting the walls of New Delhi Railway Station with colours: an initiative of #TeamDSA (Source: Delhi Street Art)

Delhi Street Art, in an attempt to introduce people to graffiti art has taken an initiative to paint the walls of the New Delhi railway station area. The ongoing initiative, according to one of the team members, is a collective effort of #TeamDSA (Delhi Street Art) to add colours to the walls surrounding the railway station and beautify the city in the process.

The team of young artists are firm in their resolve. The walls that were previously painted in dull colours or looked worn out otherwise, are now adorned in bright colours with quirky graffiti designs, created by Yogesh Saini, founder of Delhi Street Art and his team members.

Besides Delhi, the team has also painted stations at Narela, Farrukh Nagar, Allahabad, as well as multiple walls at the National Railway Museum.

Of late, the trend of railway art has been picking up. Only last month, Bihar’s Sampark Kranti Express that arrived in Delhi had a full train painted with Madhubani art, also known as Mithila art, on all its coaches. It showcased Bihar’s rich culture for the masses to enjoy and also provided a platform for people to learn about their culture and heritage.

