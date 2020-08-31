Delhi play wins big at META

For The Record won maximum awards. (Source: PR Handout)

Delhi-based Black Box Okhla swept the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) on Sunday, winning six of the 10 awards. Their play, For The Record, is experimental and political and revolves around tribunal meetings that have been set up to choose three artefacts to represent India to the world.

Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) was awarded to Kriti Pant – For The Record. (Source: PR Handout) Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) was awarded to Kriti Pant – For The Record. (Source: PR Handout)

Over the last 15 years, META has become one of India’s most prestigious theatre awards with 10 of the country’s finest theatre productions making the shortlist. META is held at the end of winter in Delhi but the lockdown resulted in it being shifted online — this was the first virtual awards — where the plays were judged from recordings rather than live performances.

For The Record won Best Play, Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) for Kriti Pant and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), among others. “I hope all of us can watch all the META 2020 nominated plays when things are better,” said Nikhil Mehta, director of the play, who shared Best Director award with Sahidul Haque, director of The Old Man, a play in Assamese and Gibberish that is based on Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man And the Sea.

The Old Man grabbed the second highest awards. (Source: PR Handout) The Old Man grabbed the second highest awards. (Source: PR Handout)

The Old Man also won Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) for Niranjan Nath, who played the Old Man, Best Choreography for Haque as well as Best Light Design, which Tapan Kr Baruah shared with Soumen Chakraborty of the Bengali satirical play Ghoom Nei.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd