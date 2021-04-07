Delhi Contemporary Art Week to feature seven galleries, over 70 artists

With seven city-based galleries bringing works by over 70 artists, the fourth edition of the Delhi Contemporary Arts Week (DCAW), set to begin on Thursday, promises to be a one-stop-shop for art enthusiasts.

The week-long art event at the Bikaner House will showcase works by a stellar line-up of the week-long art event at the Bikaner House will showcase works by a stellar line-up of artists — both stalwarts and emerging, including Ghulam Mohammad, Manisha Gera Baswani, Jyoti Bhatt, Kamrooz Aram, Anoli Perera, and Shrimanti Saha.

“The Delhi Contemporary Art Week is a curated forum drawing on the synergies between seven like-minded galleries in the city, who have been promoting contemporary art consistently and are committed to the vision of coming together to educate, showcase and promote contemporary art.

ALSO READ | Delhi Art Week brings together museums, art institutions and 37 galleries to put art back in the spotlight

“Contemporary Art in South Asia is more exciting than it has ever been. All the seven galleries have come together again to showcase a new wave of artists from India and the sub-continent,” the organisers said in a statement.

They added that the DCAW was an attempt to generate discourse that “befits the shifting lens of the contemporary”.

“It is conceptualized to be the ultimate destination for established and emerging collectors, and art enthusiasts who are eager to be part of this conversation and want to know more.”

Participating galleries include Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Contemporary Art Week (@delhicontemporaryartweek)

While Blueprint 12 will be showcasing works by young, emerging artists using experimental form, like Namrata Arjun and Nihal Faizal, Gallery Espace will bring its star artists Manjunath Kamath, Waswo X Waswo and R Vijay, among others.

“Despite the setbacks we experienced during the worse stages of the pandemic last year we have striven forward in continuation of our work to promote and support contemporary art and artists. The challenges we have faced, and still face, have become sources of motivation rather than restrictions.

“Our times call for a new level of creative and collective thinking and together we have conceived this edition of DCAW, which despite the times we’re going through, will give art connoisseurs an engaging interactive space to experience the best of contemporary art,” said Bhavna Kakkar, founder of Latitude 28 that will showcase artists like Anupama Alias and Sudipta Das.

Vadehra Art Gallery will be presenting an “energetic curation that’s fresh, playful and poignant, by a group of emerging and younger contemporary artists, including Shrimanti Saha, Vicky Roy, Shailesh B R, Sujith S N, Pranati Panda, Jasmine Nilani Joseph, Treibor Mawlong and Bakula Nayak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Contemporary Art Week (@delhicontemporaryartweek)

Nature Morte will present a solo exhibition by Raqs Media Collective, in addition to showing paintings and sculptures by Mona Rai, Thukral and Tagra, Vibha Galhotra, among others.

There will also be a specially-curated group exhibition of interdisciplinary practices by accomplished young curator Reha Sodhi, titled “Residues”.

In addition to the showcase at Bikaner House, the seven partner galleries will also be holding exhibitions with a focus on contemporary art at each of their individual establishments, creating a citywide fervour around contemporary art.

The week dedicated to celebrating contemporary art will also feature walkthroughs, talks, and workshops.

The organisers have assured that the size of the venue will leave ample room for social distancing, while offering visitors a safe experience.

The show will come to a close on April 15.