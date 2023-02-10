Delhi Classical Music Festival returns to the capital after three years

The Delhi Classical Music Festival will make its return to the national capital, starting Friday, after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus.

The music gala — organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi and Sahitya Kala Parishad — will see performances by stalwarts of Indian classical music, including sarod players Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar and renowned vocalist Sumitra Guha.

The three-day-long festival will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia at Kamani Auditorium here.

“I am delighted that the Delhi Classical Music festival is back after a few years break and it is being held at such a grand scale. Music holds the power to transform our minds, to help us find peace and forget the stress of everyday life. I am sure that the people of Delhi will enjoy listening to some of the greatest artists of our times,” said Sisodia in a statement.

The festival will open with a performance by Padma Shri awardee Guha, known for her expertise in the Carnatic and Hindustani schools of classical music, followed by a melodious flute composition by ace flautist Majumdar and sitar-sarod jugalbandi by Mohan Brothers — Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan.

Masters from different classical music traditions – vocalists, sitar players, flautists to santoor maestros — will also be a part of the event.

‘Tantri Samrat’ Pandit Salil Bhatt, disciple and son of Grammy award winner Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt, will perform on the second day of the festival along with santoor player Rajkumar Majumdar and vocalist Sudha Raghuraman.

The last day of the festival will witness performances by multi-percussionist Anuradha Pal, Hindustani classical vocalist and tabla artist Nitin Sharma, and famous brother duo Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, disciples and sons of sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan.

The Delhi Classical Music festival will come to a close on February 12.

