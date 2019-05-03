Our culture is too diverse and practices complicated: Deepthi Sasidharan

Co-founder of Eka Cultural Resources and Research, Deepthi Sasidharan is a Mumbai-based art historian and archivist who has been working on heritage and museum projects across India, including Kalakshetra in Chennai and Udaipur’s City Palace. Ahead of her lecture this weekend at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai, she talks about her work, its challenges and why the ongoing exhibition of the Nizam’s jewels in Delhi is unmissable.

Advertising

You chronicled your curating of the Nizam’s jewels in the book Treasures of the Deccan: Jewels of the Nizams. What makes it so exciting?

The Nizam’s jewels are on display in Delhi after 14 years. These are 173 beautiful, exquisite pieces bought by the Government of India (GoI) at a steal. One of the diamonds in the collection is 183 karat — the fifth or sixth largest in the world, a flawless piece. There are emeralds and rubies and fine craftsmanship that I have had the privilege of curating in the past. These should be on permanent display. But on Sunday, they will go back into the vault. People pay £40 for a glance at the Kohinoor, but we never celebrate the fact that seven of the world’s top 10 diamonds are in India. The Nizam’s jewels are a benchmark of beauty and craftsmanship that’s so uniquely ours… there is polki, kundan, foiling and gold. Hyderabad is where the northern and southern traditions of jewellery merged. Then there are pieces made during the British time, which are from the House of Cartier and other such names. But it’s pearls before swine, literally. There is complete lack of vision from GoI to sell this soft power India has.

Your work is fairly niche. What does it entail?

We started small at Eka 10 years ago at a time when private players were entering the market, like hoteliers with an art collection. They would want us to curate the art and set up an exhibition. But soon enough, we were creating inventory systems, researching. One of our earliest projects was Udaipur’s City Palace Hotel. As they converted their property into a luxury hotel, they also created heritage collaterals such as a section on artefacts and silver jewellery, among others. We created an inventory of all their art, cultural legacy, heritage and turned them into a photography gallery, a gallery for the artillery and so on.

What are the projects that you are currently involved with?

We handhold and create cultural entities. Take for example, Juna Mahal in Dungarpur. The mahal was broken in parts and had some lovely murals. We restored a part of it. Then we researched its history and created a report. We got it a UNESCO listing and then proceeded to find possible funders. Basically, we have to dream a dream and make it happen.

Advertising

Why not collaborate with GoI to improve the state of the art institutions in the country?

In the past two years, we have had a mix of private, corporate and government clients. One needs to have the credibility, references, done a couple of government jobs before, be empanelled by the government and so on. It’s impossible to begin with a government project. But we also realise with private clients, we have the advantage of being Indian. Our culture is too diverse and practices complicated. Old families are embedded in tradition, which foreigners don’t understand. If a client invites me for a Ganesh puja, I better be there and eat the prasad. If I am discussing a project and at the end of the chat, I am given a cheque of Rs 5,000 and a Re 1 coin as ‘shagun’, I know better than to encash it. Because if I do, I can be sure I will never hear from them again.

What does it take to archive when the history of Indian art and culture remains largely unchronicled?

There was a breakdown during the colonial period but otherwise, royal families had systems, or fragments of systems, for bookkeeping. They are in a bad shape, yes, but that’s a different story. Even an army of restorers won’t be enough because it isn’t in our culture to celebrate or keep old things.

What do you see as the future?

India sees the largest number of Buddhist tourists every year. The Japanese want to partner with GoI to develop the Buddhist sites as world tourist destinations. Ajanta Caves have been mapped by China, not GoI. Similarly, other foreign players see potential in India’s rich heritage. They will map it and India will not maintain it. And once everything collapses, we will pay them to buy back our own culture. It’s a tragedy we have no place to exhibit India’s great traditions of jewellery or textiles.

The silver lining is that private players have come in, such as the Kiran Nadar Foundation or Tata Trust, who are doing this work. The young heirs of business families are sharp. Throw them an idea and they will turn it into a venture.

Is archiving more challenging in the times of WhatsApp?

There is no space for it in our work. For instance, while working at the Padmanabhaswamy temple, the forwards depicted a huge snake sitting atop a pile of gold coins inside the vault. In reality, we were working in tropical Kerala, where officially women are not allowed. Inside, we had to abide by temple rules. I would supervise in a two-piece sari and the 22 men would be in veshti. With nothing but a noisy whirring fan, we were photographing, archiving, cleaning and sifting. People will believe what they want to but that does not kill history. That is what archiving is about.