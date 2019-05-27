Dark before Don

Before Haseena Parker and Dawood Ibrahim, there was Jenabai Daruwali who ruled Dongri and Mumbai mafia. “A woman that Haji Mastan called aapa and Dawood called maasi was once feared and dreaded even before the emergence of what we today know as the underworld,” says Yash Ruikar, director of the play, Bambai-Mother of Crime.

The story starts after the 1993 Bombay blasts. Daruwali visits Bait-ul-Suroor, the mansion of the famous gangster Haji Mastan and confesses that she could be an indirect culprit behind the blast. As their conversation unfolds, it becomes chillingly possible that a “masterplan” hatched by them could have created a mastermind behind the blast. Written by Ruikar and Sumit Sanghamitra, the story is based on the guilt of Daruwali who had saved Ibrahim from various police and legal issues. “We shed light on some known and unknown stories of The D,” says Ruikar, about the two-hour play.

Ruikar, 22, has been associated with theatre for six years. “I developed an interest during my school days. Initially, I was interested in acting but then in my college days I got inclined towards direction and have directed four plays,” he says. This is Ruikar’s first play based on the underworld. “I read books, Dongri to Dubai, Black Friday and Mafia Queens of Mumbai and was inspired. Many other plays and films based on underworld often show gangsters in a heroic manner. I wanted to keep pace with the reality,” he says.

The cast is drawn from actors Ruikar has worked with before and includes Shruti Kulkarni, who plays Daruwali as a woman who helms her empire with courage and confidence, and Nishad Bhoir, who essays the role of Ibrahim.