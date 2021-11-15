Parampara Series, a dance and music festival, showcases India’s rich cultural heritage

A national festival of dance and music, titled ‘Parampara Series – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is celebrating India’s rich culture and heritage. In its 25th edition this year, the Silver Jubilee celebrations by Natya Tarangini, Padma Bhushan Drs Raja and Radha Reddy’s Kuchipudi classical dance institute, will see dance and music performances by renowned classical experts.

“Natya Tarangini is conducting its silver jubilee this year with full dedication towards preserving our art and culture. As part of the Parampara Series, Natya Tarangini will be celebrating India@75 – Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav by presenting nationally and internationally reputed artists in jugalbandi concerts over two weekends,” read the press statement.

ALSO READ | Parampara,the Annual Tradition

The festival, which is ongoing until November 21, will see performances by Pt Madhup Mudgal, Sawani Mudgal and Arushi Mudgal (November 19), Dr Thiruvaarur Bhakthavathsalam and Pt Yogesh Samsi (November 20), and Abhishek Raghuram and Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar (November 21). There will also be a special appearance by artiste and founder duo Dr Raja and Dr Radha Reddy.

Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Arts for Harmony! Join us tonight for an unforgettable Jugalbandi concert performance by Pandit Shubhendra Rao (Sitar) and Vidushi Saskia Rao (Indian Cello) at the 25th #ParamparaSeries! Tune in! https://t.co/CmnTaET8GX pic.twitter.com/nBlw0MbwFE — United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) November 14, 2021

“The Parampara series continues today as a movement to preserve and enrich the cultural mosaic of our everyday life, and today we take pride in the fact that we have successfully created a single platform for connecting people, bringing all artistes and art lovers together in the capital of India,” stated the release.

ALSO READ | Dance cannot be conservative: Uma Dogra

Natya Tarangini has performed at some of the most prestigious festivals such as the Konark Festival of Orissa, NCPA Mumbai, Khajuraho Dance Festival, Kakatiya Festival at Warangal (Telangana) etc. Natya Tarangini repertory toured USA, Singapore, Europe, Malaysia and Kuwait.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!