DAG garners funds for Covid aid through the sale of 51 works from its collection

The art enterprise is donating 51 works from its inventory for the "Hope for Humanity Fundraiser Sale" that is taking place till May 16.

Even as individuals do their bit to make a financial contribution for charities working towards aid while India battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Art Gallery has announced its second fundraiser directed towards garnering funds for the same. The art enterprise is donating 51 works from its inventory for the “Hope for Humanity Fundraiser Sale” that is taking place till May 16. We need to pool in whatever resources we can to strengthen the arms of those whose efforts will save valuable lives,” states Ashish Anand, CEO and Managing Director, DAG.

Spanning varied periods and mediums, the highest estimate in the online sale is Rs 5 lakh for a Jamini Roy tempera on cardboard that features an armed policeman riding a tiger as its protagonist. Priced at Rs 3.5 lakh is a 1957 ink on card by Nandalal Bose, known to often sketch scenes from the countryside and life around the Santiniketan campus where he taught at Visva Bharati university. Somnath Hore’s 1982 watercolour, priced Rs 1.5 lakh, perhaps, also reflects the anguish of the present times.

From the seminal Progressive Artists’ Group, meanwhile, are FN Souza’s 1949 ink on paper with a trademark Souza head with gestural brushstrokes estimated at Rs 2 lakh, MF Husain’s lithograph at Rs 1.5 lakh and Akbar Padamsee’s 1997 charcoal head on paper is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh.

At the bottom end of the estimate, meanwhile, are works priced at Rs 50,000 — this includes Jyoti Bhatt’s linocut Frightened Bird (1969) featuring Alpana patterns, Haren Das’s 1958 woodcut on paper At Water Edge that gives a glimpse into life in rural Bengal, and RN Pasricha’s 1980 watercolour on handmade paper titled Khoksar depicting the barren Himalayas in shades of brown.

In a note in the catalogue, Anand writes: “100 per cent proceeds raised from the sale will be split equally between three charities that are doing humongous work in providing support to those impacted by the Covid-19 virus in various ways — providing medical aid and infrastructure, organising logistics, managing transportation — all of it with empathy. These three charities are the Sood Charity Foundation, Khalsa Aid India and Hemkunt Foundation.”