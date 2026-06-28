Inside Smriti Mandhana’s Sangli home: ‘When we bought this…’

Indian cricketing icon Smriti Mandhana hails from Sangli, a small town in Maharashtra, which is about 100 kilometres from the nearest airport. An hour-long drive takes you to her family’s home: two apartments on one floor combined to create a shared living space for the family, where tasteful decor in muted colours, textured walls and clean lines juxtapose the bright and chaotic life she otherwise leads on the cricket field.

The house echoes a clear focus: Mandhana’s career comes first. The TV room was converted into a home gym to help her stay on top of her fitness. Large shelves filled with her trophies double as dividers, separating the hallway.

Mandhana shares that the living room is the area where her family spends the most time together. “The idea behind the straight flat was that we wanted long spaces. We sit for hours and talk about my tours. My bhabhi entertains all of us a lot. She cracks a lot of jokes. This is the area we sit and talk.”

Why this house is special

Having lived in rented homes all her life, Mandhana had a childhood dream of buying a home for her parents. “When we bought this home, women’s cricket was still not that popular. The 2017 World Cup changed everything for women’s cricket. Luckily, we could buy the second part of the house. And then we joined it,” she said during the tour on Asian Paints’ Where The Heart Is.

Mandhana’s favourite part of her home is a large floor-to-ceiling cabinet featuring all of her cricketing achievements, and two trophies that have nothing to do with her primary sport. One of them she got for securing the first position in a shot put competition she had won in school. A state of the art gymnasium replaced the designated TV room. “In 10 days, everything was set. The equipment came and the flooring was done. That’s the best decision of this house in recent times.”

Recalling her childhood, Mandhana shared that in Sangli, there used to be wickets made of mud, which made playing cricket a difficult task during the rainy season. “I told my coach we needed cement wickets to practice anyhow,” she said, adding how her parents stood by her decision. “It meant a lot to me because I had invested about 80% of my earnings in that cement wicket at that time,” she added.

To Mandhana, “home has always been about family”. From sitting and chatting for an hour post lunch and dinner, to sharing their meals together, the dining table becomes the focal point during her off days.

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Her master bedroom is simple, with a personal and cricketing wardrobe where she keeps her kit bag and equipment. “For me, the best clothing is my Indian jersey. I’m most comfortable in it,” she concluded.

Mandhana’s home is not just a testament of her grit, discipline and skill, but also holds space for the love and affection she shares with her family.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, founder and director, Gateway of Healing believes that home is the one place where we can be our truest selves, unguarded and free.

“The walls of a home witness our laughter, tears, dreams, and quiet moments of reflection. It is in the familiar scent of home-cooked meals, the warmth of a loved one’s embrace, or the simple joy of curling up in our favorite corner that we find deep, unspoken contentment,” she shared with indianexpress.com.

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Whether grand or modest, filled with people or solitude, Dr Tungait says home is the space where happiness finds its way back to us, time and time again.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.