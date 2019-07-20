Creative Instinct

It is corrugated cardboard that Ambala-based artist Sanjay Dhawan uses to express his creativity, a medium he discovered after years of searching and against all odds. The 55-year-old quit his job thrice, as he wanted to do something different in the field of art, but it was at the age of 47 in 2013 that he decided to make paintings out of corrugated cardboard, working on geometrical designs, abstracts, wall art. Dhawan now travels across the country to talk about the technique and spirit of his work and also showcases his art.

“I started painting at the age of seven and I wanted to pursue fine arts after my high school, but family and financial conditions did not allow me, and I joined the family business, studying along with work. But the artist in me did not die, as I continued to create works, mostly abstract landscapes, and also organised an exhibition of my works in Chandigarh while I was studying,” explains Dhawan, who quit his job in 2003, selling his first painting, an abstract work, for Rs 4,000.

It was in 2010, when Dhawan was packing one of his paintings in corrugated cardboard and cutting the extra sheet from both sides, that he discovered his medium of work. Once he held the cut sides in his hand, he saw the flute of corrugated cardboard and thought of working on it, to create something unique, as it was a material that not many had explored in the field of art. He continued experimenting and the hard work finally resulted in painting in 2013.

“I make geometrical designs; theme-based works on thoughts, ego, random thoughts and life, and have also made a series on Shiva and Ganesha. From two weeks to three months, each work is a gratifying experience. These days, I am working on a series titled Generation X. The process has many stages, as I cut the pieces of cardboard, work on them and later rejoin them in the form of a painting. So you can say that the jigsaw pieces are joined at the right place. Some of the other themes I have worked on include Love, Beyond Universe and Milky Way and the appreciation I have received has made the journey worth it,” says Dhawan, who believes there is no age to follow your passion and live your dreams, no matter what it takes.