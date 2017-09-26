Created next to a mosque, these Durga idols are a testament of communal harmony in Bengal

Artist Tarak Pal is busy in painting idols in his studio in Baidyabati, Hooghly, a town 40 km away from Kolkata Artist Tarak Pal is busy in painting idols in his studio in Baidyabati, Hooghly, a town 40 km away from Kolkata

Since the past 14 years, Tarak Pal has been lovingly moulding and painting the face of Ma Durga in Baidyabati, around 40 km from Kolkata. Though there are hundreds of artisans around Bengal who work tirelessly to create the idols of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, Kartik and, of course, Durga, what makes Pal’s studio unique is its location. It’s just beside a mosque, and his Muslim friends regularly give him a helping hand.

Sure, the contribution of Muslim artisans in what is predominantly a Hindu festival is not new, but in today’s communally charged times, the harmony and friendship established while celebrating an occasion that transcends religion takes on added importance.

Pal told indianexpress.com, locals such as Salauddin, Shankar, Ashok Pal, Jhantu, Khursheed and others have been very supportive. Shankar Mondal, one of his co-workers, said, “Seven years, I have been working with Tarak Babu in his studio. During this time, it was very hard to fill our stomach, but people from mosque served us foods, and it’s not the only five workers who give shape to Ma, but the entire community.”

Tarek Khan, another of Pal’s co-workers, draws a contrast between what’s going on across India and the mood at Hindu-dominated ‘Ghosher Danga’ in Baidyabati, saying, “Taking Ma Durga to the pandal to say adieu on the day of Dashami makes me very enthusiastic. The incidents of lynching hurt me very much, but here the situation is really peaceful.”

Pal’s only son, a class 8 student is also in this business, and he lives with his daughter, wife and other family members nearby. He charges Rs 15,000-50,000 for a Durga idol, and this year he is also working on themed Durga idols for some of the bigger puja organisations in the locality.

Commenting on the recent rise of communal tension in the country, Pal said, “What is happening all over India is highly regrettable. It’s a democratic country, and the Constitution gives right to everyone to practise their rituals peacefully.” Wise words from an artisan in Hoogly. Now, if only everyone else would pay heed.

Durga Pujo starts from September 26 and will end on September 30. This year, the state government has barred immersion on October 1, the day after ‘Dashami’ as it coincides with the Muslim festival ‘Muhurram’. The immersion will take place from October 2, as per the government order.

