Pulitzer Prize 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Owing to the present pandemic, almost all events are being postponed and the Pulitzer Prize is the latest to figure on the list. It has been decided by The Pulitzer Prize Board to postpone the announcement of the 2020 award winners. It was originally decided that on Monday, April 20, Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music would be announced. It will now take place on May 4 and will livestream at Pulitzer.org.

“The Pulitzer board includes many high-level journalists who are on the frontlines of informing the public on the quickly evolving Coronavirus pandemic. As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Dana Canedy, Pulitzer Prize Administrator said.

“More than ever, this moment highlights journalism’s mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts’ ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence,” Canedy added. In addition to this, the annual awards luncheon which is held at Columbia University in May, also will be deferred.

Founded in 1917, The Pulitzer Prize recognises excellence in various fields such as newspaper, online journalism, music, magazine literature in the United States. There are 21 categories and each receives a certificate along with US$15,000 as a cash award.

It was Joseph Pulitzer, a newspaper publisher who had provided funding in his will to Columbia University in order to start a journalism school. He also contributed in the establishment of the Prize.

