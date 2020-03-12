Corona Effect

From an earlier edition of SAARC Festival. From an earlier edition of SAARC Festival.

A number of events in the Capital are getting postponed in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in India. The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), which was to take place between March 13 and 19 at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre has been moved ahead. Jay Shah, VP, Head– Cultural Outreach at the Mahindra Group, said, “Given the serious health concerns, the safety of our audiences and artistes remains our top priority.” The organizers added that META will return with a new date and schedule soon.

Two dastan goi performances were to take place at the centenary celebration of Jamia Millia Islamia on March 12, but have now been cancelled. Writer Ajeet Cour has postponed the annual SAARC Festival of Writers that she organises. Her daughter and artist Arpana Caur said that the festival may take place either in April or October. AIFACS in Delhi has decided to postpone all forthcoming exhibitions and activities. South Asian Festival of Sufism, Buddhism, Bhakti, and Jainism, to be held from March 13 to 15 at Sahitya Akademi also stands postponed.

