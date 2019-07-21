Corals in the Loo and Other Stories

(Written by Astha Pandey)

Advertising

One step inside the art gallery and you are met with eye-catching pieces waiting to tell their stories. Monsoon marks the end of the academic year for many final-year art students and the beginning of the season of art shows in the city. To discover new talents and nurture them, art gallery Art2Day is hosting a special show of up-and-coming names till July 21.

“We selected 50 final year students from seven renowned art institutions in Pune to participate in this show. Art pieces by 30 students were chosen for display and four of them won the Best Display Award,” said Sanjeev Pawar of Art2Day Gallery.

Vision Direction Director, an acrylic by Harshada More, was one of the winning works. Her work captures a woman worker clutching a child, with blooming bunches of sunflowers erupting from their necks. “Through this painting, I’m trying to show that life can become even more lively, if you have someone to show you the right way and guide you through it,” she says.

Advertising

Another artist, Sarang Gore, captures how so much can be talked about over a cup of tea — politics, sports, music and literature— in his artwork called Tea Day. Conversations over chai change from one topic to the other so smoothly, that, by the end, you’ve gone through ideas to solve world hunger and figured out solutions for the global water crisis. “In my artwork, I tried to express the different things and situations that we observe in our daily lives, which we randomly discuss over a cup of tea,” describes Gore. Using watercolour, Gore paints a kettle of tea to be the perfect conversation starter.

The participants were not restricted to a theme, which allowed them to express themselves and explore a wide range of forms. From sculptures to oil paintings, digital media and mixed media, the gallery displayed a variety of art pieces. Rohit Yadav used a toilet tank. Not many can make a tank look appealing but Yadav embellished it with corals to make his point. Yadav’s inspiration for this piece is his deep interest in corals. His artwork is an example of mixed media and he uses materials like wood, cloth, clay and rubber mould to make the corals.