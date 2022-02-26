An exhibition brings together artisanal clusters and design voices

New Delhi-based slow fashion and lifestyle brand Indicult unveiled its spring edit at a three-day exhibition ‘Confluence’, which began on Friday. Taking place at Aga Khan Hall, the exhibition brings together more than 20 exhibitors from artisanal clusters and design voices in the ‘slow fashion’ space.

Aimed at establishing connections between the audience and handmade craft and design, the artisanal clusters on display work with Benarasi, Chanderi, Maheswari, Kashmir, Nawada, Indigo and Shibori textiles, and Indicult has collaborated with brands such as Okhai, Rangsutra, Avani, Tamarind Chutney, No Labels, Zo Design Life and Eyecatchers. “It’s been two tough years for craft. It’s so encouraging to see people come out in support of handmade and its artisans,” says Meenu Venkateswaran, co-founder of Indicult, alongwith Sharika Bhan.

In 2019, Indicult had collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh government and organised ‘Samuhika’ at AP Resident Commissioner Lawns. The exhibition saw 27 textile clusters from across the country and also featured regional food pop-ups and curated regional music performances. In October 2019, the edition of Confluence at IGNCA had 26 collaborators, including slow fashion, lifestyle designers and master artisans. It also witnessed a specially designed ajrakh installation by Khalid Amin Khatri.

