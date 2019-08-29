Come Rain, Come Shine

Nearly a decade ago, two sisters — Sudha Garg and Radha Rani Sharma — gave up their urban life and made village Lahra in Uttar Pradesh their home. Surrounded by green fields, garden and, most importantly, their adopted family of domestic help, Garg, 86, and Sharma, 93, now spend their days in “comfort and harmony”. Last year, filmmaker Tanuja Chandra paid them, her paternal aunts, a visit with a small filming crew. After spending a week with them, chatting about their idyllic life, soaking in the morning sun, eating together and laughing endlessly, Chandra came back with hours of footage. That’s now edited and titled Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, Chandra’s first documentary.

“In the world of violence and enmity, my aunts have built a life of harmony. Away from the cities, they have found this pocket of warmth along with their caretakers, some of them are as old as my aunts. They are looked after by a bunch of domestic helps who consider this to be a good deed,” says the filmmaker, who was prodded by her mother and writer Kamna Chandra, to make a documentary on their life. With Garg and Sharma showing a zest for a life that is heartwarming, the film adopts an easy-going tone to capture their rare camaraderie and relationship with care-givers.

The sisters took the decision to shift to Lahra, three hours away from New Delhi, after Sharma lost her husband nearly 10 years ago. Garg’s husband, a mathematician, had left home years ago and later declared dead. “Since they had no responsibilities, they moved to the village and lived together. Sisters are like that. They can live with each other very comfortably. My aunts get a decent amount of pension. That’s enough for them to get by,” says Tanuja about her aunts whose movement is now restricted by a walker. Garg is childless while Sharma has children and one of her sons stays an hour away from Lahra.

Tanuja says that this documentary ended up teaching her a few things about life as well as cinema. Most of the conversations with her aunts were filled with banter even when they talked of serious subjects such as death. “Eyes can moisten as you are laughing with them. The lighthearted touch in all their conversations is something I am going to try out in my future projects. They were very comfortable with the cameras being around them. That’s because in this beauty and youth obsessed world, they don’t feel the need to impress anyone or prove anything. They are just happy to share their life and feeling. That’s another realisation I had after I met them,” says Tanuja, who has directed feature films such as Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), Dushman (1998), and Sangharsh (1999) among others.

Though the elderly live on their own, they lead quite a happening social life. Lots of chattering and gossiping goes on in the house. What makes their story interesting is the relationship that the two sisters share with each other as well as with their domestic helps. While Garg is finicky, Sharma is more easy-going. “They argue all the time yet look out for each other,” Tanuja recalls with a laugh. Their domestic helps look after them sincerely but they also gossip about them. Their cook resents the fact that she is told by Garg how to do her job. “I find these dynamics very interesting,” says the writer-director.

“Living on their own in a village has been ultimate liberation for my aunts,” says Tanuja, who adds that telling stories of women has been her passion from the beginning of her career. “I found their life ideal as Aunty Sudha and Aunty Radha don’t have any attachment. Their story conveys that the life of single women can be extremely satisfying. A woman can have a perfect life whether or not she has children or a husband. After spending a week with them, I learned that life is also about eating well and laughing,” she says. Garg wakes up in the middle of the night to have a chocolate and while cooking, is often generous with ghee.

Tanuja had thought of documenting the life of her aunts two years ago. But, as always, finding a producer for such a project was not easy. She called up her friend Anupama Mandloi to suggest a producer. Mandloi, who was toying with the idea of becoming an independent producer, decided to back the documentary herself. “It came together in the most effortless manner for me from the day I decided to back Tanuja’s passion project. Meeting her aunts in their environment was all I needed to know that I had stumbled upon a gem. The beauty of this documentary lies in the warm, cheerful and utterly delightful personalities of Aunty Sudha and Aunty Radha,” says Mandloi. After premiering at the Madrid International Film last month, the documentary will be travelling to Chicago South Asian Film Festival and Tasveer South Asian Film Festival in Seattle.