What do you usually order when you enter your favourite bar? A Sex and the City-style cosmopolitan? Or maybe a dirty martini? Or if you’re feeling brave, perhaps a tall glass of an LIIT or maybe a few shots of tequila?

Well, there’s a new item on the menu – a freshly brewed lecture delivered to you by an actual professor, in a bar filled with curious attendees.

So, just dress up nice, show up at the pub, sip on your favourite drink and scribble down a few notes from a lecture on quantum physics, sociology, personal finance, history, and more – and your weekend plan is sorted.

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The trend has now become fairly popular in Indian metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai. People are turning up in large numbers — some alone, some with their partners or friends, and some even with their families.

My first bar lecture was on the brief history of elementary particles, given by Dr Abhishek Iyer, an assistant professor in IIT Delhi’s Department of Physics, who had prepared an interesting presentation on the topic, peppered with several memes, pop culture references, and emojis!

‘Lecture hall’ being setup in Art Room for Dr Iyer’s physics lecture, organised by Pint of View Delhi (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra) ‘Lecture hall’ being setup in Art Room for Dr Iyer’s physics lecture, organised by Pint of View Delhi (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra)

Sharing bites of knowledge against the cool backdrop of a fancy bar shelf in South Delhi’s Art Room, Dr Iyer had the full attention of his students. It wasn’t like one of those boring lectures where the teacher just blurts out information to disinterested, yawning pupils, but the kind that leaves you excited, involved, and pumped up.

So many people were asking him follow-up questions and even adding to what he was saying. Nobody misbehaved, nobody was a backbencher, and nobody passed on the chits.

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Although I had to squeeze my brain cells a little harder when my doomscrolling-fried brain heard a bit of technical science jargon—relating to Penny from The Big Bang Theory more than ever—overall I got the gist of it all, felt like a student again, and left cheered up.

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Yashawaini Singh, a curious lawyer who also showed up to the lecture because she ‘likes to read and know about things,’ felt the same.

“Although I have never been good at physics and maths – I have never understood it – but this (type of event) gives you a perspective on how there are so many important things for you to read and learn about. It opens your mind up so you don’t get stuck in the cycle of just going to work and limiting yourself,” Singh shares while laughingly adding that the alcohol only helped her focus better, if anything.

Between work and other commitments, we rarely get around to reading, learning, or exploring subjects simply because they interest us. These lectures, in a way, give people the luxury to get back to that curiosity.

For Kunal, that intellectual satisfaction has taken him to several such lectures in urban sociology, governance, politics, culture, and more – over the past year.

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“Being a STEM kid for years made me feel a void in social studies, and I needed an excuse to make my weekends intellectual, so that’s what got me to my unLecture (a popular venture which also organises such events),” the software engineer admits while recalling his favourite one: ‘Is India a Disenchanted Democracy’.

“I remember Yamini Aiyar (a public policy scholar) talking about how jumping hierarchies is our way of escaping what we don’t like, social and economic inequalities and the idea of technodemocracy taking over how government tries to establish trust in people now instead of bringing institutional change.”

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Beyond the lectures themselves, the socialisation, of course, factors in as well.

“Earlier people would just go out on a Friday night, Saturday night, hang out with friends, drink. The conversations would be fairly similar week after week,” says Neha Paranjpe from Pint of View, Pune, who has organised more than 30 lectures over the past year, along with her partner Vineeta Wagh.

“But here it’s almost like you’re getting out, being social, getting a little bit of a buzz on with a drink or two. So it’s casual and informal. But you’re also coming back, having learned something really interesting. Which adds to your next conversation when hanging out with friends,” she adds.

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Neha and Wagh have seen people come in as strangers, become friends, and then come back for a second lecture as friends. They call them ‘Pint friends.’

“We thought, you know, like any other social trend, people would try to make plans with friends or have some inhibition about showing up alone,” they recall, proudly saying they hadn’t anticipated so many solo visitors when they started a year ago.

Another interesting thing is, it isn’t necessarily a Gen Z or millennial activity. It’s attracting all kinds of audiences.

“We’ve had people who are in their 20s, and we’ve had people who are in their 70s as well,” says Wagh while proudly adding that people often bring their families and even kids.

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While the audience has expanded over the years, the format itself isn’t entirely new. In Pune, at least, science-on-tap events began appearing around five or six years ago, Paranjpe recalls.

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Back then, she says, such lectures were limited to a largely scientific community or people who were very curious and focused on “adding this extra knowledge about an adjacent space that they were interested in.”

“But today, cut to 5-6 years later, it has now become part of the social fabric of the city.”

How about taking notes from a sommelier?

Gaggan Sharma delivering his lecture in Delhi’s Fort City (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra) Gaggan Sharma delivering his lecture in Delhi’s Fort City (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra)

Although the concept started mainly with science lectures and professors, it has diversified significantly, now catering to growing demand and popularity. My second lecture was all about it.

As I was pepped up to take notes about ‘Drinks that changed the world’, Gagan Sharma, a certified sommelier, wine educator, TEDx speaker, and UNESCO travel-record holder, took to the podium in Hauz Khas’s Fort City.

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The next hour was about amusing facts about the history of alcohol, its surprising roots in India, and how it played a pivotal role in the wars – with the discussion ebbing and flowing along gender, myth-busting, plagues, poetry, and shayars! It felt like one of those house parties where a particularly juicy discussion draws in everybody.

The room was brimmed with some 70–80 people – sitting, standing, stooping – asking curious questions with excitement in their voices, sipping the drinks whose history was being told, and taking notes to show off.

A year later, Sharma has delivered four such lectures in Delhi, Gurgaon, Bombay, and Bangalore.

When UnLecture and Society of Intellectuals approached him with the idea, he laughingly said, “Listen, unfortunately, in our work, we don’t have a master’s, we don’t have a PhD… or articles that you can write and get published in some kind of journals.”

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Attendees could order food and drinks throughout the lecture (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra) Attendees could order food and drinks throughout the lecture (Image: Vaibhavi Mishra)

But it didn’t take much convincing.

“I’m a wine educator. So educating people from, you know, professionals to consumers to even wine experts, collectors and enthusiasts has been my career. I’ve been doing it for about two decades now.”

An overwhelming response to his first lecture gave him the confidence to continue with the stint. Asked why he thinks the trend is here to stay, Sharma says that unlike schools and colleges, where “you have a course to finish or teachers to impress”, making debating a little trickier, this setup gives people the ease to speak up about what’s on their mind.

Interestingly, Sharma’s lectures challenged several conventional ideas and even spoke of religion, but it didn’t translate into moral bashing. “I don’t think amongst all of these four lectures, there was even a single instance where somebody came and debated about it.”

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Like Sharma’s, many such lectures are now being delivered by subject experts, offering first-hand knowledge from their respective fields. The bar for delivering a lecture, it turns out, isn’t necessarily a PhD (all puns intended). In fact, some organisations are trying this format in coffee shops, too.

But how do you study with a cocktail in hand?

Alcohol and academics are not something you generally associate with each other. One demands focus, and the other tends to loosen you up. Then how are they co-existing? And how are people absorbing the information?

“Usually, I drink one drink during the lecture so I can concentrate and make notes, and after it’s over I drink more if I want to. But my primary focus is to attend the lecture, also the activity I paid for. Drinks are secondary, shares 26-year-old Ada Kohli, who has been to four such lectures now – including both academic and expert-driven.

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During both of my lectures, I experienced a similar sense of calm and comfort too. Nobody created a ruckus, crossed any boundary, or interrupted the lecture at any point. That said, the ‘students’ naturally got a little more chirpy and chatty towards the end, but that’s about it.

“It’s been one year of us running this, and we haven’t had a single incident like that,” says Neha.

“Alcohol is what makes the environment informal, but I think the attendees are still there for the knowledge that they are getting…. People are coming out of curiosity to learn something, and alcohol becomes like one thing about it.”

The “gentry” showing up at these events are “well-read, very socially savvy and interested in learning something.”

“Luckily we don’t really have to do anything because we are attracting the right kind of people in this case. So that has never been a problem for us!,” she further adds.

1 Ticket to fun-coded knowledge, please!

The ticket price, however, can also determine who gets to be part of this experience. While the lectures offer an interesting way to spend an evening, attending them regularly isn’t always easy on the pocket, especially for those on a budget.

Kohli, for instance, has attended a couple of such lectures over the past year, but finds it challenging to attend regularly.

“Under normal circumstances, I usually account for it, but with the wedding season (as an independent working professional in my 20s), I have had to bifurcate my income now to get wedding outfits made. Thus, I have not been able to attend in a while (which is making me angry), she laments.

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“Travelling anywhere within NCR easily costs a minimum of Rs 250, and then add to that the on average Rs 800-1000 ticket price; this cannot definitely be a regular affair,” adds 27-year-old Sidhartha while citing that the lectures are expensive for “most people” and only cater to a ‘specific class of society’.

His other worry is that given their growing popularity, these lectures might become “too commoditised without a serious concern for user experience.”

For students, the calculation can be even trickier. Sneha Shah, who is pursuing her master’s in Economics, says attending regularly becomes difficult when travel and ticket costs add up.

“I unfortunately wasn’t able to attend any more recently because I’m a student and travelling is not feasible for me all the time; neither is spending a lot on every lecture, but their (unLecture’s) student tickets do help when I can travel,” admits the post-graduation student.

Nevertheless, the lectures have full attendance, with increasingly larger crowds – and it seems like the trend is here to stay. The appeal is fairly simple. You get to challenge your brain, learn something new, break free from a ‘forced-smiling’ work personality you wore all week, spend time in a decent crowd, maybe make friends, and get good pictures for social media too.

Taking an evening to sit back, listen, ask questions, and learn something simply because it interests you feels like a refreshing change. And when all of this comes with a drink in hand, learning doesn’t feel like homework either!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.