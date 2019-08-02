Closer to Home

Curator and art historian Ashrafi S Bhagat notes how the origins of the Madras Art Movement can perhaps be traced to London, when in 1954 artist KCS Paniker was exhibiting in the city. Making an observation about Paniker’s works, a critic reportedly stated that they were “not Indian enough”. The comment led Paniker — then the principal of the Madras Art School — to ponder if art could be more indigenous. “That was a turning point in KCS Paniker’s life and it was when he began to look at art forms in his own region,” says Bhagat.

Back in Madras, Paniker began to hold discussions with artists and his students on establishing an Indian idiom in art that was not influenced by the prevalent European or Western norms. While individual practices began to be altered, in the coming years, this led to the formation of the Madras Art Movement, and the establishment of the Cholamandal Artists’ Village in 1966. On the outskirts of Chennai, the 10-acre space was to nurture a community of artists who would play an important role in the evolution of modernism in Indian art. “Not many people back then appreciated art. The patronage was restricted to a few consulates and tourists. We had to make art a sustainable career and that led to the formation of the Cholamandal Artists’ Village,” says artist SG Vasudev, one of the founding members of the group.

Though the group held innumerable exhibitions till the ’80s, arguably the first major retrospective of the Madras Art Movement has been organised by DAG in Mumbai’s culturally vibrant neighbourhood of Kala Ghoda. Titled “Madras Modern: Regionalism & Identity”, the exhibition comprises 80 works by 22 artists who were part of the movement, including Vasudev, K Muralidharan, C Douglas, P Perumal, D Venkatapathy, AP Panneerselvam and SK Rajavelu. “The Madras Art Movement is the last of the major modern art movements in India. For the exhibition, Ashrafi met several artists from the group, gaining insight into their philosophy and working,” says Kishore Singh, Head, Exhibitions and Publications, DAG.

Featuring paintings and sculptures, the showcase ranges from V Viswanadhan and Paniker’s abstracts to DP Roy Chowdhury’s owl in sombre hues and S Dhanapal’s bronze bust. Vasudev’s painting Maithuna features a corresponding sign for Gemini in Hindu astrology. The artist fondly recalls the first time he was offered money for his work. “I had drawn a village scene while I was still a student and some visitors to Cholamandal liked my work so much that they offered me Rs 50. It was a fair amount of money at the time and that was the first time I felt I could sustain myself as an artist,” he says.

Bhagat notes how it is ironic that modernism in art probably reached Madras after northern India, even though the Madras School of Arts and Crafts is one of the oldest colonial art institutions in India. After its inception in 1850, the school taught carpentry, masonry and other crafts-related curriculum, till, post-independence, its first Indian principal, DP Roy Chowdhury, initiated a rigorous course in art. His student, Paniker, experimented with modernism — both as an artist and a teacher. “Paniker encouraged the ideology of nativism among his students and fellow artists, encouraging them to look away from the west. Unfortunately, not much has been written about this important period that helped shape modern Indian art,” she says. With the exhibition, she hopes, the movement gets its due recognition.

The exhibition at DAG, Mumbai, is on till October 12