scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Spain: Climate activists glue hands to Goya paintings

The two activists drew "+1.5°C" on the museum wall, referring to international agreements to curb global warming. The latest art protest comes ahead of the start of this year's UN climate conference in Egypt.

Francisco Goya, Francisco Goya artwoks, Francisco Goya paintings climate activits, Francisco Goya Futuro VegetalClimate activists in Spain glued their hands to the frames of two Goya paintings. (FuturoVegetal via REUTERS)

Two climate activists glued themselves to the frames of two paintings by Francisco Goya at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spanish police said.

The protest did not damage either painting. The two paintings were La maja vestida and La maja desnuda.”

The protesters drew “+1.5°C” on the wall between the two paintings, referring to the 1.5-degree-Celsius (2.7 F) warming cap established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Spanish police said they detained the two activists.

ALSO READ |Climate activists smear chocolate cake on King Charles III’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London

The group Futuro Vegetal (Plant Future) claimed responsibility for the protest and posted a video of the two activists on Twitter.

“Last week the UN recognized the impossibility of keeping us below the limit of 1.5°. We need change now,” the group tweeted, referring to a UN report that warned that the window to cap emissions is closing.

“We condemn the use of the museum as a place to make a political protest of any kind,” the Prado gallery said in a statement.

Saturday’s protest comes ahead of the start of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, which begins this week.

Protests targeting artworks
This is not the first time climate activists have targeted a famous artwork in protest actions.

Advertisement

On Friday, the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) threw pea soup over on an artwork by Vincent van Gogh at the Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome. Four activists were arrested in the action.

In October, activists from Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the UK’s National Gallery in London.

Other protests have involved the use of cake or mashed potatoes and targeted such works such as the “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre in Paris and “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague.

Advertisement

All the artworks remained undamaged, as they were behind protective glass.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:30:23 pm
Next Story

Manchester City announces record profits for 2021-22

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Saif Ali Khan fashion: The actor has an eclectic wardrobe, these pictures are proof
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement