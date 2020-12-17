Classical music maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan dies at 66

Ustad Iqbal Ahmed belonged to the Delhi Gharana of classical music. (Express photo by Vikram Sharma)

Music maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan passed away at 66 on Thursday, October 17, 2020.

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, took to Twitter to express condolences. “The khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. An unmatched repository of Delhi’s rich musical history & a generous guru, he will be missed by all. Condolences to his disciples & family.”

Born in 1954, Iqbal Ahmed Khan was raised in the Delhi Gharana of music. He began his stage career at the age of four, under the guidance of his teacher and grandfather Ustad Chand Khan. Keeping up with the family traditions, Khan had actively promoted Amir Khusro’s musical works. He also founded Dilli Durbar, “aimed solely towards the renaissance of Indian Classical Music”, which held its first classical event in 2019.

Khan won several accolades for his musical prowess and contributions to Indian classical music. He was bestowed the title of “Gaayan Acharya” by Sangeet Saiwalaya Bodhgaya (Bihar) in 1993, and “Sangeet Rattan” by Sur Sangeet Samity, Narela, Delhi, and “Sangeet Saurabh” by Sangeetaayan, Delhi in 1998.

The legendary musician was also a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Hindustani Music.

Other musicians, ministers and fans also expressed grief.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar wrote, “Saddened by the sudden passing away of Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan Sahib, Khalifa of the #DelhiGharana Gayaki. An exceptional human being, he leaves behind a rich legacy in music. My heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peaceFolded hands.”

Legendary Indian classical sarod player expressed, "Very sad to know about the passing away of Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, the well-known vocalist of Dilli Gharana. His legacy lives on through his music. May his soul rest in peace." Very sad to know about the passing away of Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, the well known vocalist of Dilli Gharana. His legacy lives on through his music. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) December 17, 2020 Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani recalled the time he met Khan and wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the demise of #UstadIqbalAhmedKhan Sahab, head of the Delhi Gharana. I had a brief interaction with him during #IndianIdol2020, & he seemed very kind and empathetic about music & all musicians. I'd hoped to go & meet him in person once the pandemic was over." Shocked & saddened by the demise of #UstadIqbalAhmedKhan Sahab, head of the Delhi Gharana. I had a brief interaction with him during #IndianIdol2020, & he seemed very kind and empathetic about music & all musicians. I'd hoped to go & meet him in person once the pandemic was over. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 17, 2020

