CIMA Art Awards announced; West Bengal artist Suman Chandra declared winner

Launched with an aim to promote young talent and provide a platform to talented artists between the ages of 25 and 45 years, the fourth edition of the CIMA Awards were announced on February 5.

Organised by Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) in collaboration with Art & Heritage Foundation, West Bengal artist Suman Chandra was declared winner for work titled Black Grave 2, in coal dust, brick dust, charcoal, acrylic and pen and ink on canvas (set of 7). He received Rs 5 lakh, a trophy and a solo show.

“The art in CIMA Awards 2022 comes from the heart and soul of our country. They express the voices of the young generation of India a are all genuine, powerful and touch your heart and mind and that is what makes this show so exciting,” said Rakhi Sarkar, Director, CIMA.

The first runner-up award went to Sonal Varsheneya, for her work Kissa Goi (etching 4/7), and the Paresh Maity 2nd Runner-up Award went to Akshay Maiti for his work Structural Anatomy, in applied slip colour on terracotta.

The two special jury awards were given to Asis Kumar Mahakhud of Telangana for his audio video projection titled Virtual Song, and Ravi Morya, for his untitled acrylic and paper collage on canvas.

Recognising prominent names who have made valuable contributions to the world of art, the 2022 CIMA Awards honoured modernist Arpita Singh, and managing trustee and honorary director of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, for the “restoration and rejuvenation” of the museum.

The works of the winner’s and the finalist’s can be viewed online at http://www.cimaawards.in.

