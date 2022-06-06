scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Cholita Mona Lisa: Bolivian artist gives famed portrait indigenous makeover

Cholitas, usually indigenous Aymara or Quechua women, are generally from poor farming communities and have long faced marginalization in the Andean nation, which has the highest percentage of indigenous people in Latin America.

By: Reuters | La Paz/bolivia |
June 6, 2022 4:30:54 pm
Claudia Callizaya, cholita mona lisaClaudia Callizaya, a Bolivian painter known as Claudina, carries her cholita-style Mona Lisa painting, at her house in Kalla Baja, Bolivia. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)

High in Bolivia’s Andean mountains, surrounded by small thatched-roofed houses and sheep, Claudia Callizaya, 32, makes the final brushstroke to her newest piece of art: a take on the “Mona Lisa” as a local indigenous cholita woman.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Her adaptation has the same steady gaze as in Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece portrait and a similar nose. But on her head is the traditional bowler hat of Bolivia’s cholitas and she is wrapped in a colorful Andean shawl.

“There are many women in the world, with different types of clothing. I’m Cholita, and I said the Mona Lisa has to be a Cholita, just like me,” Callizaya said.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

Callizaya’s love of art began when she used stones from the fields near her home to paint on. Now the single mother of two paints on canvas after getting a college degree in fine art.

Claudia Callizaya, cholita mona lisa Claudia Callizaya walks after working with her cholita-style Mona Lisa painting. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)

Cholitas, usually indigenous Aymara or Quechua women, are generally from poor farming communities and have long faced marginalization in the Andean nation, which has the highest percentage of indigenous people in Latin America.

She originally wanted to be a teacher, first studying education at a public college in El Alto, but found her vocation taking classes in art history where she learned about famous works like the “Venus de Milo” sculpture and the Mona Lisa.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

At the college, she came up with the idea of incorporating famous icons of feminine beauty with the features and clothing of Aymara women like herself.

“I painted the Mona Lisa, with earrings, a cholita hat, and a blanket …, dressing the Mona Lisa as an Andean woman,” she said. The portrait featured Bolivian aguayo cloth, a multi-colored material often used to carry infants.

Claudia Callizaya, cholita mona lisa She originally wanted to be a teacher, first studying education at a public college in El Alto, but found her vocation taking classes in art history. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)

Callizaya’s family fully embraces her ambitions.

“When I see my daughter drawing and painting, I feel really happy,” said Marcelina Mamani, her elderly mother. “I always cried and asked God to give her this gift.”

Since April, Callizaya has moved away from farming to work full time at the local ministry of culture, and sold one of her two Cholita Mona Lisa paintings in a student exhibition.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

World Environment Day, World Environment Day 2022, World Environment Day pictures, photos of World Environment Day, World Environment Day celebrations, climate change, World Environment Day celebrations in India, indian express news
World Environment Day 2022: This is what celebrations looked like in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement