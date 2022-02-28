‘Stop war’: Indian chef appeals for peace in Ukraine with unique watermelon food art

As the Ukraine crises thickens, people across the world are making efforts to call for peace. One among them is a chef known for his unique food art.

Chef Jitender Singh took to Instagram to share the photo of the artwork made on a watermelon on which he wrote, ‘Stop war in Ukraine. Again, it’s time to pray for peace’. The 32-year-old sous chef at The Ashok Hotel further added: “War settles nothing”.

He been fond of researching and implementing new cooking techniques, apart from working on new ways of presenting food’, reads his website.

The artwork also features ‘doves’, the symbol of peace.

“The main idea is to call for world peace. I strongly support peace and ahimsa (non-violence). Every country has equal rights on freedom, happiness, and peace,” the chef told indianexpress.com in an exclusive chat.

While it took him two days to conceptualise the artwork, it was carved in an hour using his Japanese knife kit, revealed the chef.

He specifically uses a watermelon due to its in-depth, multilayered colour of the flesh, and the rind that gives three colours — dark green on the upper peel, white on the middle part, and red on the inner flesh. “This gives a 3D effect to the carving,” he said. The chef mentioned that he likes to make creative use of fruits and vegetables that are easily available to him.

The chef has previously shared works that show fruit carvings on current happenings, his tributes to personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, and even on occasions like Halloween.

